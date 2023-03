Iranian authorities have proposed new measures to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab in the country,amid months of nationwide unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly not wearing her head scarf properly.In a public session of the Iranian parliament on March 14, Bijan Nobaveh a member of the Cultural Commission revealed that the body has proposed seven new measures related to the hijab, which have been fully endorsed by the leadership and discussed at the National Security Council.The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of nine after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.Tens of thousands of Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest.In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.