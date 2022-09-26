© PA



Protesters have clashed with police officers during demonstrations outside the Iranian embassy in London.The Met Police said members ofin Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, on Sunday afternoon.At least five officers were seriously injured, the Met Police said.Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder offences.London mayor Sadiq Khan described the scenes as "completely unacceptable"."The selfish minority who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest must be brought to justice," he said.Footage posted online from Sunday's protest showed scuffles breaking out among those in the crowd.One clip showed two officers wrestling a campaigner - who appeared to have broken through the police line - to the ground.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Angry protesters shouted on the streets of central London while making their way to the Iranian Embassy near Hyde ParkElsewhere, riot police could be seen trying to clear protesters off the road near Marble Arch.Masonry, bottles and other projectiles were thrown and a number of officers were injured, the Met said. At least five people ended up in hospital with injuries including broken bones.Police believedand their arms and legs with loose clothing.There are reports that officers beat Ms Amini's head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles.Protests have taken place around the world in countries including Poland, Canada, Chile and Iraq.