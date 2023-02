© Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION/File Photo



The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has approved the proposal of the country's Judiciary to pardon or reduce the sentence of tens of thousands of prisoners, state news agency IRNA reported on 5 February.Among the prisoners are people accused and convicted of participating in recent anti-government protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022.Khamenei has pardoned thousands of men and women using Article 110 of the Islamic Republic's Constitution, which gives the Supreme Leader "the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicted persons on the recommendation of the head of the Judiciary."The amnesty proposal was made by Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejei, the head of the Judiciary, who wrote to Khamenei to inform him thataccording to state media sources.However,This latest release comes after Iran announced a pardon on 6 December for 1,200 detainees arrested for participating in anti-government protests across the country.Last November, Iran announced the release of 715 prisoners , with Iranian media suggesting that Tehran had issued pardons in the wake of its World Cup victory against Wales.Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic has maintained thatAmong these agencies, Israel's Mossad played a leading role in destabilization.Iran's Intelligence Ministry released a statement on 10 January announcing the arrest of two Israeli spy teams operating in the country, discovered by authorities after four Mossad teams were busted last December.Iranian media quoted the ministry as saying that the Mossad