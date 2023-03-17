© Ray Tang/Xinhua



"We can't always openly declare the truth of a situation due to funding constraints and for fear of damaging public and political relationships," one said

The UK has been downgraded in an annual global index of civic freedomsThe Civicus Monitor, which tracks the democratic and civic health of 197 countries across the world, saidThe UK's willingness to clamp down on civic freedoms such as the right to peaceful assembly means"The downgrade reflects the worrying trends we are seeing in restrictions across civil society that are threatening our democracy. The government should be setting a positive example to countries that have clamped down on civic space," said Stephanie Draper, the chief executive of the Bond charity, a partner in the Civicus collaboration.She added: "The UK is becoming increasingly authoritarian and is among concerning company in the Civicus Monitor ratings asare creating a hostile environment towards civil society in the UK."Civicus is a collaboration between more than 20 civil society organisations around the world, providing an annual update of the global relative health of civil society. Countries are classified as: open; narrowed; obstructed; repressed; or closed. The UK has been downgraded from "narrowed" to "obstructed".Its latest annual report cites a number of restrictive laws introduced or proposed. These includeBut it is also concerned by what it sees ason climate change, anti-racism and refugee and asylum seeker rights.The UK government's increasingly hardline approach is reflected in a separate annual survey of charities by the Sheila McKechnie Foundation (SMK), which reveals widespread alarm at"The results of our survey, alongside the news Civicus has downgraded the UK as obstructed, should be a wake-up call.and, at a time when 'Global Britain' is trying to carve out its new space in the world, we find ourselves in the same class as countries we have previously been a democratic example to," said the SMK chief executive, Sue Tibballs.The SMK's annual campaigner survey found, contribute to public debate, influence political decisions or protest. The same proportion agreed that "negative rhetoric" from politicians towards campaigners was threatening civic space.One respondent said: "The government's crackdown on campaigning is deeply alarming ... andand restore charities to this backwards idea of just being a service provider for a withdrawing state, without any actual campaigning response being allowed."Increasing hostility towards charities and campaigners by politicians and parts of the media had a "chilling effect" on some of their activities, they said.Some respondents said they had sometimes censored themselves for fear of a backlash.Despite this, the majority (62%) of charities said high-profile media attacks on organisations like the National Trust and RSPB made them more likely to speak out.There was also a perception among some charities that the public were increasingly open to their campaigning message. As one respondent put it:A government spokesperson said: "This government is committed to protecting freedom of expression and protest, which is a fundamental principle of our democracy."However, the right to protest must be balanced with preserving the ability of the law-abiding majority to go about their daily business. We must ensure there is a proper balance between the rights of individuals, our vital national security, essential services and effective government."