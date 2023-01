Young mothers in Hungary are not required to pay income tax as part of the country's ongoing expansion of the set of pro-family policies it first adopted as a countermeasure to mass migration.The general consensus among governments on the left and the purported "center-right" has been to try and replenish aging communities and fill gaps in the labor market through ever-increasing mass legal immigration and a lax approach to controlling illegal immigration because most Western societies, particularly post-communist societies, are experiencing low birth rates, according to a report by Breitbart News However, a small number of nations, includingin an effort to promote natural population growth.Despite the dire state of the world economy, Hungary will continue to advance its family-friendly policies by exempting women who become mothers before the age of 30 from paying income tax starting in 2023."According to the government's calculations, tens of thousands of young mothers with an income could avail themselves of the possibility of tax exemption," explained Hungary's Secretary of State for Family Policy, Ágnes Hornung, in a statement provided to Breitbart Europe on Sunday."They are eligible not only for the new income tax exemption, but equally for all other forms of family support, includingThe tax break is said to have a "dual goal" of "promoting the birth of children" and "leaving more money with families," and it will be available "regardless of [the mother's] marital status, single status, or divorced" and last from the 12th week of pregnancy until the end of the year the mother turns 30.Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has long lamented the fact thatPrime Minister Orbán said at the State of the Nation address in Budapest on Sunday."Hungarians see this in a different light. We do not need numbers, but Hungarian children," the Fidesz party leader added.In the April 2018 elections, Mr. Orbán was re-elected as prime minister, securing a legislative supermajority and his third consecutive term in office after campaigning on a platform of defending the nation's border, upholding Hungarian culture, and assisting families.The prime minister noted that, providing extensive daycare, and introducing childcare subsidies.But only two of the seven programs are specifically geared toward women. In one program,The Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party government is hoping that these policies would encourage people to start and increase families because Hungary's 2016 birth rate was 1.45 children per woman, well below the 2.1 needed for natural population maintenance.