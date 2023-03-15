The weekend snowstorm brought up to 1.5 metres (five feet) of snowfall to ski areas in the northern French Alps.

The snowfall follows a temperature spike yesterday which saw many areas see afternoon highs of +10 to +15C on lower slopes, and is expected to just last a day or so before drier weather for the rest of this week.Avoriaz, Cervinia, La Rosiere and Tignes were among the resorts posting the biggest jumps in their upper slope base depths (at least a metre each). Avalanche danger levels have also risen to 3 (considerable) or 4 (high) on the scale to a maximum of 5.Tignes had the deepest upper slope base in Europe, up 109cm (nearly 4 feet) compared to this time last week.