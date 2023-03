© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta



'Digital McCarthyism'

ID crisis

Defending censorship

Last week, Congress and the federal government stomped on press freedom and the press said nothing.Four watershed events lead to the inescapable conclusion that the entire Democratic Party and parts of the GOP have become the enemy of free speech and, astonishingly, they are aided and abetted by the most prestigious brands in news media, that have become tools of oppression, rather than defenders of the First Amendment.Nowhere more sickening was the Democratic Party's lockstep defense of censorship than in Thursday's hearing of the House "Weaponization of Government" subcommittee. Independent liberal journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were asked to testify about the censorship regime imposed by the federal government, academia, NGOs and Twitter, as revealed in the Twitter Files.For their trouble they were slimed and threatened by Democrats.Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas pressured Taibbi to reveal his source for the Twitter Files."I'm a journalist. I don't reveal my sources," he said.She kept badgering him, with Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz joining in.But they only pose a threat to what Shellenberger described as the "censorship-industrial complex," an extension of the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned about.The Twitter Files, released by Elon Musk after he bought the platform last October, combined with lawsuits by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana and revelations by FBI whistleblowers, have laid bare the threat this censorship regime poses to the very essence of America — the ability to speak freely. Taibbi described a system of "digital McCarthyism" in which, including Stanford's Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index and others, many taxpayer-funded."In response, Rep. Colin Allred told Taibbi he should "take off the tinfoil hat" and consider that the FBI and other federal agencies which used Twitter as a proxy to censor disfavored speech were just "trying their best" to stop people getting "hurt . . . or see our democracy undermined."Levi Strauss trust funder Rep. Dan Goldman tried to run interference for the Biden family by pretending there was no evidence that the FBI had pressured Twitter to ban "lawful" speech, when theThe New York Times and the Washington Post have not written one word about this hearing at which Democrat members of Congress tried to intimidate a journalist into revealing his sources.In a campaign of harassment against Twitter which started as soon as Elon Musk took over the platform, the FTC sent 12 letters to Twitter making more than 350 demands.On Dec. 13, days after Taibbi published the first of the Twitter Files, the FTC demanded Twitter "identify all journalists" to whom Twitter has granted access to its files.In a letter to the commission last week Republicans Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Chairman, said the FTC's demand "represents a government inquiry into First Amendment-protected activity . . . the federal government demanding that a private company reveal the names of the journalists who are engaged in reporting about matters of public interest, including potential government misconduct."It is an outrageous incursion into press freedom.But, again, the mainstream media couldn't care less.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell came together as one to condemn Carlson and his employer Fox News as a threat to democracy . They didn't say the footage was fake or explain why it shouldn't be seen. We just must take their word that showing it to the American people is "shameful" and a "mistake."J6 was supposed to be the worst attack on democracy since the civil war, according to the president.So they shoot the messenger.The "Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act" introduced Thursday by Republican House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer prevents any government employee from "using their official authority to influence . . . a third party . . . to censor speech," as happened when Twitter censored our laptop story.The bill passed along party lines, but not before Democrats like Dan Goldman claimed that it gave Vladimir Putin a "red carpet to interfere in our elections.""They want Putin and Xi to run free over our platforms," ranted Rep. Jamie Raskin in a bizarre speech. "And the whole justification for it is their silly obsession with Hunter Biden's laptop."Most of these Democrats are lawyers and yet they need a remedial lesson on the First Amendment.