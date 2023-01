© AP / Jeff Chiu



US federal agencies' influence over the platform was growing as the 2020 election drew nearer, the investigative reporter has told RT.During his examination of the Twitter Files, investigative reporter Matt Taibbi discovered a pattern of increasing government control over the social media platform, he told RT's John Kiriakou on Saturday's episode of ' The Whistleblowers '.Since purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in October, Elon Musk has released batches of documents shedding light on the platform's previously opaque censorship policies, enlisting independent journalists to break each document dump. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi was the first chosen, publishing communications that revealed a company-wide effort to suppress reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop - the contents of which implicated the Biden family in numerous foreign corruption schemes.While researching Twitter's decision to ban then-President Donald Trump's account in early 2021, Taibbi said that he began noticing instant messages between Twitter executives "where you would see little indentations at the top of the messages that said 'this is flagged by DHS, this is flagged by the FBI.'""And that right away told us something very significant, that"There were so many requests, they got one batch one day and when they completed it there was a round of applause in the chat," Taibbi told Kiriakou.At one point, when Twitter employees received a list of accounts from the State Department to ban for spreading so-called Russian "disinformation," they argued that they should take no action, as the department had provided no evidence.In the time since Taibbi released his first story on the Hunter Biden laptop, further reporting has revealed that Twitter assisted the US military's online influence campaigns, censored "anti-Ukraine narratives" on behalf of multiple US intelligence agencies, suppressed "legitimate content" on Covid-19 on behalf of the White House, and participated in the "Russiagate" hoax.