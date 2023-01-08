Among other things, it shines a brand new light on how aggressively and constantly the FBI and other Security State agencies were bombarding Twitter with censorship demands of dissidents, journalists, and critics almost on a daily basis.
Taibbi also published highly incriminating documents on how Democratic Congressman, Adam Schiff, abused his power as chair of the House Intelligence Committee to try to have journalists he disliked banned from Twitter and other platforms. But very few shows will cover these self-evidently significant stories because of a corporate media blackout, all but explicit, that arose on the very first night of this reporting and has only strengthened since.
So, in addition to the substance of the new revelations, we will also dissect how this media blackout was imposed and what it says about the state of corporate journalism in the United States. Hint: It's nothing good.
For our interview segment, I'll speak to this spectacularly interesting, independent broadcaster, Sabby Sabs. We will discuss the ongoing standoff among House Republicans over their Speaker, now entering its third day, and examine what it tells us about the internal dynamics of both political parties. We'll talk as well about new developments in both Ukraine and the liberal reverence for the FBI.
Monologue:
On the evening of December 2, 2022, the independent journalist Matt Taibbi began releasing and reporting on the so-called Twitter Files -- documents he obtained from his access to the internal corporate archives of Twitter.
Despite its Friday night release, it quickly became one of the most viral series of tweets in the history of the platform. The objective of this reporting was the same as the objective of any good reporting, by definition -- to inform the public about the previously hidden acts of some of the country's most powerful corporate and governmental actors. That is the essence of good journalism.
As Taibbi wrote in one of his very first tweets that evening:
"The Twitter Files tell an incredible story from inside one of the world's largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out of the control of its designer."Among the revelations just from that first evening of reporting, Taibbi showed that the FBI and Homeland Security were heavily involved in the process by which Twitter decides which voices and viewpoints it would allow and which it would prohibit.
Twitter's chief censor, a person by the name of Yoel Roth, was the caricature of a left-liberal culture warrior whose censorship decisions, including banning the sitting President of the United States.
Comment: See also: