The Hunter Biden laptop story shows the extent to which the corporate media has become the propaganda arm of the state.Last week, the FBI responded to the revelations exhumed from the Twitter Files in the most predictable way imaginable: by calling the journalists who reported on them "conspiracy theorists." If the Twitter Files showed the extent to which the intelligence agencies are in bed with the social media platforms, the story's reception by the mainstream press has only shown how eager the establishment media is to jump into the sheets with them. It's not just that the corporate media has abandoned the kind of adversarial journalism exemplified by the reporting on the Twitter Files;A few days after my friend and colleague Michael Shellenberger dropped Part 7 of the Twitter Files, CNN reporters Evan Perez, Donnie Sullivan and Brian Fung published a big story , also featured on the news channel , expressly aimed at refuting its findings. The central claim of the story was that the FBI had never "ordered" Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.in a tweet posted two and a half weeks prior to Shellenberger's thread, in a discussion of an earlier Twitter Files installment written by a different reporter Musk, who is famous for his reckless tweets, had spoken inaccurately. But so what? Musk carelessly hyping a tweet thread with the hyperbolic claim that the FBI "ordered" suppression of a story does nothing to undermine the actual claim in the reporting, which is thatSeizing on Musk's sloppy editorializing is a classic motte and bailey that CNN is using toWhat the Twitter Files do show is that the FBI ran what appears to beThat last part bears repeating, as it is crucial to understanding the gravity of the FBI's alleged impropriety:FBI agents knew that Hunter Biden had personally dropped off his laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 and then abandoned it, that the computer repairman had viewed its contents and then contacted Rudy Giuliani to inform him of the sensitive information stored on the machine, and that the New York Post was writing a story on it.FBI agents had visited him at his home, and the agency had then takenThe FBI was also spying on Giuliani, which is how they were aware that the New York Post had an article coming. Knowing all of these facts, the FBI nevertheless went on to represent the Hunter Biden laptop story as "Russian disinformation" to social media executives.