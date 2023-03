"It's crazy what you were just saying."



"You don't want people to see what happened," Jordan continued.



"The full video, transparency. You don't want that, and you don't want two journalists who have been named personally by the Biden administration, the FTC in a letter. They say they're here to help and tell their story, and frankly, I think they're brave individuals for being willing to come after being named in a letter from the Biden FTC."

"The original promise of the Internet was that it might democratize the exchange of information globally. A free internet would overwhelm all attempts to control information flow, its very existence a threat to anti-democratic forms of government everywhere," Taibbi said.



"What we found in the Files was a sweeping effort to reverse that promise, and use machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control. Unfortunately, our own government appears to be playing a lead role."

"It's not possible to instantly arrive at truth. It is however becoming technologically possible to instantly define and enforce a political consensus online, which I believe is what we're looking at."

Well, that escalated quickly...As one might expect, the Judiciary hearing on the "weaponization" of federal agencies, featuring Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger as witnesses was full of fireworks, facts, and ad hominem friction.Out of the gate, Ranking Member Democratic Del. Stacey E. Plaskett labeled the two "so-called journalists" as dangerous and a "threat" to former Twitter employees.Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, had a simple response to her accusations:Taibbi snapped back...Unshaken, Matt Taibbi continued, when he was allowed to respond, laid out what he and Shellenberger had found in their research of The Twitter Files:Taibbi pointedly added thatDemocrats only response to Taibbi and Shellenberger's facts was to get personal...The full hearing can be viewed below:As we detailed earlier, journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government today. Both journalists were involved in the 'Twitter Files' disclosures, in which we learned thatAhead of the appearance, Taibbi released his prepared remarks . He also dropped a new and related Twitter Fileswhich will be submitted to the Congressional record which, according to Taibbi, 'contains some surprises.'