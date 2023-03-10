As one might expect, the Judiciary hearing on the "weaponization" of federal agencies, featuring Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger as witnesses was full of fireworks, facts, and ad hominem friction.
Out of the gate, Ranking Member Democratic Del. Stacey E. Plaskett labeled the two "so-called journalists" as dangerous and a "threat" to former Twitter employees.
She claimed that Republicans brought "two of Elon Musk's 'public scribes'" in "to release cherry-picked out-of-context emails and screenshots designed to promote his chosen narrative - Elon Musk's chosen narrative - that is now being parroted by the Republicans" for political gain.
"I'm not exaggerating when I say you have called two witnesses who pose a direct threat to people who oppose them," Plaskett said after the video.
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, had a simple response to her accusations:
"It's crazy what you were just saying."Taibbi snapped back...
"You don't want people to see what happened," Jordan continued.
"The full video, transparency. You don't want that, and you don't want two journalists who have been named personally by the Biden administration, the FTC in a letter. They say they're here to help and tell their story, and frankly, I think they're brave individuals for being willing to come after being named in a letter from the Biden FTC."
As Glenn Greenwald chimed in from Twitter: "To Democrats, "journalist" means: one who mindlessly and loyally endorses DNC talking points. "
Unshaken, Matt Taibbi continued, when he was allowed to respond, laid out what he and Shellenberger had found in their research of The Twitter Files:
"The original promise of the Internet was that it might democratize the exchange of information globally. A free internet would overwhelm all attempts to control information flow, its very existence a threat to anti-democratic forms of government everywhere," Taibbi said.Taibbi pointedly added that "effectively, news media became an arm of a state-sponsored thought-policing system."
"What we found in the Files was a sweeping effort to reverse that promise, and use machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control. Unfortunately, our own government appears to be playing a lead role."
"It's not possible to instantly arrive at truth. It is however becoming technologically possible to instantly define and enforce a political consensus online, which I believe is what we're looking at."Democrats only response to Taibbi and Shellenberger's facts was to get personal...
The full hearing can be viewed below:
As we detailed earlier, journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government today. Both journalists were involved in the 'Twitter Files' disclosures, in which we learned that the government was directly involved in censoring disfavorable speech.
"Our findings are shocking," writes Shellenberger at his blog. "A highly-organized network of U.S. government agencies and government contractors has been creating blacklists and pressuring social media companies to censor Americans, often without them knowing it."
Ahead of the appearance, Taibbi released his prepared remarks. He also dropped a new and related Twitter Files mega-thread on 'THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX' which will be submitted to the Congressional record which, according to Taibbi, 'contains some surprises.'
Whether it results in any action by Congress is another question. They both are being attacked by the uniparty as at least some of twitter is being exposed for it was, a social engineering and censorship machine.