An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale has struck eastern Papua New Guinea.The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the epicentre of the earthquake occurred at a depth of 211 km, 456 km northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.There were no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.Papua New Guinea is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region that extends along the coasts of the Pacific Ocean, and is characterised by high activity of earthquakes and volcanoes.The last earthquake struck northwest of the Kimbe town in Papua New Guinea on Mar 1, with a magnitude of 6.5 without causing material damage or human losses.