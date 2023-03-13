on Saturday afternoon at Ntara village, Kavango West region.said Kavango West regional police commander Julia Sakuwa-Neo.The deceased persons in the Ntara incident were identified as 43-year-old Maseka Joseph Kasinga, Haingura Paula Mbunze (16) and her 11-month-old daughter Lontine Ndambu, whom she was carrying on her back at the time of the incident.Justina Nangura Haikera (32) and Kunberth Frans Hausiku (26) survived the lightning strike and were rushed to the Bunya Health Centre.The victim in the Ncamagoro village has been identified as Antonio Michael Kamanya (19), a grade 9 learner from Ncamagoro Combined School in Kavango West.Commissioner Sakuwa-Neo said Kamanya was walking home with others from the football field when lightning struck at about 18h50 at the Ncamagoro village.Another young man was injured in the process and rushed to hospital."The injured learner - Agapitus Ndungo Muronga (16) - was already taken to the hospital before the police arrived at the scene," the commissioner said.The victims next of kin were informed.The Ncamagoro Combined School is also mourning the death of a teacher, who died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle in a hit-and-run incident at the same village while crossing the Trans Caprivi highway. The police are now investigating a case of culpable homicide."The incident happened on Saturday between 22h00 and 00h00, where a person was bumped by an unknown vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene," said Sakuwa-Neo.The victim - Muyeu Faustinus Shifura (34) - was laid to rest on 11 March.