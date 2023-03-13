Residents of Rwamuyoora village in Rubanda district, western Uganda were on Sunday afternoon gripped with fear and shock after lightning killed three people: A father and his two sons.The incident happened during an afternoon downpour at Rwamuyora cell, Nyarurambi parish, Muko sub-county.According to a statement released by Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate, the incident occurred at about 2:00 pm on Sunday as Ambrose Kanunu, 35, was in the main house with his two sons identified as Justus Asiimwe, 7 and Arnold Habomugisha, 5.According to Maate, the three died on the spot and the only survivor, Uwimana Allen, 32, was at the time in the kitchen preparing lunch for the family.However, she was shocked that after the thunder that terrified her too, she reached out to her children and husband only to find them dead.The Police were by Sunday night organising to take the bodies for a post-mortem and hand them to relatives for burial.