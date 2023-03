but they're also just really dumb.

Isabel Oakeshott is a journalist and critic of pandemic containment policies who was unaccountably hired by disgraced former UK health minister Matt Hancock to write the Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain's Battle Against Covid . Hancock hoped that this exercise in autohagiography would rehabilitate his reputation after revelations of an extramarital affair forced him out of office. The joke, it turns out, is on him.As with all selective leaks, there's reason to be cautious here: We don't have access to all of Hancock's communications or even the full WhatsApp archive, and the scattered and sensationalising Telegraph reporting - which emphasises Hancock's rude remarks and sniping at the expense of political content - inspires less than full confidence.Still, there's a lot to ponder here. For example, there's Hancock plotting about when to "deploy" news of the alpha variant in order to " frighten the pants of[f] everyone " and remove political obstacles to restrictions. There's renowned Science Follower Boris Johnson refusing to lift lockdowns after being told that reopening was " too far ahead of public opinion ," then later regretting his decision to implement a second lockdown after hearing that the mortality models he had found so convincing were out of date and wrong . There's Hancock hesitating to implement advice on testing care home residents for Covid, out of vague concerns that it might "get in the way" of achieving his publicity-driven testing targets. There's Johnson introducing school mask mandates after being advised that the issue was " not worth an argument " with First Minister of Scotland and noted virus lunatic Nicola Sturgeon. There's education secretary Gavin Williamson acknowledging that teachers' unions were a major force behind school closures and that teachers " really really do just hate work ."Since the very beginnings of this plague chronicle, I've said that lockdowns flowed directly from China, through the WHO, to the West, where they rapidly became a self-reinforcing phenomenon in their own right. They were driven by autonomous political and institutional forces rather than nebulous globalist conspirators, and we have now had multiple leaks, from Germany, the United Kingdom and the US, which everywhere paint the same picture:It always irritates some people when I say this, but it's just the truth:None of this meant anything, none of this was for anything, and that's the bitterest pill of all. Every last person in these text messages, from Johnson to Hancock to other ministers to random experts and everyone else, has absolutely no idea what they're doing or what the purposes of their restrictions even are. Lockdowns were every inch the crazy illogical senseless chaotic policies they appear to be.