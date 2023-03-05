Running Springs received 150 inches of snow.

Residents in the Southern California are pleading for more help as some remain in an increasingly desperate situation after a massive snowstorm overwhelmed the area.AIR7 HD, from our sister station, ABC7 Los Angeles, flew over the Lake Gregory area of Crestline Friday afternoon and captured a large message written out in the snow that read "HELP US!!"Some people living in the smaller mountain communities like Crestline and Arrowbear say they are feeling forgotten."There's all these promises of snow plows are coming, our help is on the way, or food distribution is being set up, and for five days we've seen none of that," Crestline resident Agina Sedler said.Brian Guthrie and his wife have been paving a tunnel from their home to their pantry shed in Arrowbear for days."Even if we could get out of our driveway, it's impossible for us to drive 10 feet down the road," Guthrie said.where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation.