A new US intelligence assessment claims it is unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible for the mysterious cluster of symptoms known as 'Havana syndrome', according to a new report.The assessment casts doubt on the popular theory that directed energy weapons were involved in the phenomenon, two intelligence officials who are familiar with the findings told the Washington Post on Wednesday.Of the other two agencies, one described the foreign adversary theory as merely 'unlikely' and the other declined to render a determination.Russia is the foreign power that has been most often accused of being responsible for the phenomenon, although there has been no evidence to back up those claims.After US officials and embassy staff reported, on every continent except Antarctica, new reports of Havana syndrome declined sharply starting in early 2022.The new intel assessment, which reviews approximately 1,000 cases of such 'anomalous health incidents,' casts doubt on the theory that a foreign power is responsible for the ailments.According to the Post, the assessment cites evidence including cases where there was no 'direct line of sight' to affected personnel who reported symptoms inside US facilities.The assessment also examined whether any adversary even possessed an energy beam device capable of causing the reported symptoms.The new assessment does not find plausible evidence supporting any other theory for the symptoms, which remain a frustrating mystery for officials.Despite the ongoing mystery, last year the State Department began paying out six-figure compensation payments to current and former staff and their families who claimed to have suffered from the ailment.State Department personnel with 'qualifying injuries' were granted payments of between roughly $100,000 and $200,000 each, under the terms of the HAVANA Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.