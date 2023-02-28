A three-year-old girl, who was critically injured after stray dogs attacked her 23 days ago in Ballari, died at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.The deceased, Tayyaba Kizar, was initially admitted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science and was later shifted to NIMHANS. She did not respond to treatment and died.Tayabba's father Kizar Khan said, "If VIMS authorities had shifted my daughter to NIMHANS earlier, she might have survived."Rudresh SN, Commissioner, Ballari City Municipal Corporation, said, "After the incident, we immediately shifted injured children and adults to VIMS. Three children were serious and were provided treatment in the ICU ward."He said tenders have been called for animal birth control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) programmes in Ballari.Compensation will be given to the family of the deceased, he added. Prabhakar Reddy, a social activist, said the recent attack by stray dogs exposed the shoddy work of municipal officials in controlling the menace.