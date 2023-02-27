However, the U.S. has already begun active preparations for these elections. In particular, the U.S. has allocated[1] more than 1 million dollars to the NGO Civil Network Opora through the United States Agency of International Development (USAID).
USAID was established in 1961 on the initiative of John F. Kennedy. The official purpose of the agency is "to support the development of democracy, economy and health, as well as conflict prevention in more than one hundred countries around the world." Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USAID's administrator and his/her deputy are appointed by the President with the consent of the Senate and act in coordination with the U.S. Secretary of State.
Historically, USAID has served as a cover for CIA covert operations. The Kennedy administration, for example, at the behest of the Special Group on Counterinsurgency, established the Office of Public Safety (OPS) within USAID to train foreign police forces to counter left-wing subversion in developing countries while keeping them in the "free world" orbit during the Cold War.
- The People-to-People Reconciliation Fund (P2P)
- The Complex Crises Fund (CCF)
- The Open Society Foundations (OSF)
- The Eurasia Foundation
- The Ford Foundation
- The Rockefeller Foundation
- Rockefeller Bros. Fund (Building Civil Society)
- Charles Stewart Mott Foundation (Building Civil Society)
- House Freedom Fund
- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
- Overseas Private Investment Corporation
- National Endowment for the Arts, International Activities Office
- International Republican Institute (IRI)
- National Endowment for Democracy (NED)
- National Democratic Institute (NDI)
As we can see, a USAID employee, like a CIA employee on a special assignment abroad, had to know how to handle improvised explosive devices, booby-traps. Thus, the connection between the CIA intelligence services and the U.S. State Department's USAID unit — as had been the case during the Cold War.
NGO Civil Network Opora specializes[4] in monitoring and advocacy in the areas of elections, parliamentarianism, education, and local government.
In addition, the organization is involved in spreading "democratic" culture, influencing the activities of the Verkhovna Rada through lobbying its legislative initiatives, and encouraging citizens to participate in elections.
"We are working to improve the electoral legislation in accordance with international standards..."
"Since 2013, we have been systematically monitoring the activities of parliament and political parties, preparing recommendations to improve the quality of work of people's deputies and parliamentary committees... We conduct educational campaigns to raise the level of political culture of voters..."
After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, this organization supported the Kyiv regime's ban on the activities of opposition parties, such as the "Shariya Party," "Opposition Platform — For Life," "Party "Ours," and others.
This list includes the "Shariya Party," which was created in 2015. The founder and members of the party denounced manifestations of Nazism in Ukraine. They staged protests against the persecution of journalists and social activists by right-wing Ukrainian forces.
In May 2022, the party founder and leader Anatoly Shariy was detained in Spain at the request of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) because two criminal cases were opened against him in Ukraine — on treason and on incitement of national, racial or religious hatred and enmity.
On June 20, 2022, a court decision prohibited the activities of the party in Ukraine. One of the leaders of the party Viktor Medvedchuk stated that he supported the federalization of Ukraine, friendly relations with the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, and China. Medvechuk also expressed concern that since Viktor Yushchenko's team came to power, Ukraine had become more subordinate to the U.S., which is evolving into a major problem.
At the moment, Opora continues its anti-Russian activities in Ukraine: it replicates fake news about Russia's "collapse," and identifies countries and deputies in Europe who have opposed recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
"The hen takes it one day at a time, and Russia is finished."
The main task of the U.S. in these elections is to block certain factions of the oligarchy and people from parties deemed to be pro-Russian from coming to power, and to strengthen the position of transnational corporations. Quietly, during the war, Zelensky and his party have supported regressive new labor legislation and openly courted turning over Ukraine's economy to foreign corporate interests. Recently, Zelensky even boasted before a meeting of the National Association of State Chambers of Commerce in Florida, that "We have already managed to attract attention and have cooperation with such giants of the international financial and investment world as BlackRock, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs."
In the Office of the President of Ukraine, one of the methods of maintaining control over the parliament and meeting U.S. demands is the use of electronic voting through the "DYA" (Action) application, which is characterized by serious vulnerability and possibilities for rigging the results, which will allow the Zelensky regime to control the outcome of the electoral process.
Currently, Ukrainian sources report that the Office of the President will go to the parliamentary elections for the Verkhovna Rada by three main political forces: "Servant of the People," "Prytula's Party" and "European Solidarity."
The very fact that the U.S. is preparing for the parliamentary elections in Ukraine is evident. A number of politicians, economists, media outlets and investigative journalists point out that the U.S. is deriving significant financial benefits from the conflict in Ukraine and that the U.S. military-industrial complex is receiving super profits. So no wonder they are trying to further manipulate Ukrainian politics — and to perpetuate a war that has cost the lives of tens of thousands of people already.
