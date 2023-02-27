Earth Changes
Floods affect thousands in at least 4 departments of Paraguay
Floodlist
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 11:44 UTC
Flooding has affected areas of the eastern department of Amambay since mid-February after the Aquidabán river broke its banks .
Further downstream, the swollen Aquidabán flooded areas of Paso Barreto District in the department of Concepción on 20 February. Local media reported roads were cut and bridges damaged, leaving communities isolated. SEN said teams distributed food, mattresses and tents to affected residency.
Also in Concepción Department, the Apa River which runs along the border with Brazil broke its banks on 25 February, flooding parts of San Lázaro and Vallemí. Some residents had to evacuate their homes by boat. Local authorities said around 4,000 families have been affected.
The overflowing Apa river has also flooded areas of Bella Vista in the northern region of Amambay, affecting around 600 families.
SEN said teams had assisted around 2,000 families affected by flooding across areas of Concepción and Amambay departments in recent days.
In Alto Paraguay Department, the municipality of Puerto Casado declared a state of emergency after heavy rain and floods on 26 February. The homes of around 6,000 residents were affected, local authorities said. According to figures from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 138.4 mm of rain fell in the municipality in a 24-hour period to 26 February.
SEN also reported heavy rain and stormy weather caused damage to homes and buildings in the district of Lima in the San Pedro Department on 25 February.
Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to assist families affected by the long-term drought situation in Presidente Hayes Department. Last week teams from SEN distributed food kits and other relief supplies to residents of the San Fernando community in the Puerto Pinasco district.
Floods affect thousands in at least 4 departments of Paraguay
Floods affect thousands in at least 4 departments of Paraguay
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
