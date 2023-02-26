© Unknown



The West was wrong in its calculations

The Russian plans were drastically changed

Ukraine performed relatively well

The great disaster for Russian pro-Western elite

Hesitating allies and Russian loneliness

The phases of war: Beginning

Use of nuclear weapons: last arguments

Essentially, if Russia faces a direct military defeat at the hands of NATO countries and their allies, occupation and loss of sovereignty, Russia can use nuclear weapons.

Nuclear Red Lines

A critical defeat in the war in Ukraine with the direct and intensive involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict. We were on the threshold of this in the 4th phase of the Special Military Operation, when, in fact, everyone was talking about TNWs and SNWs. Only some successes of the Russian army relying on conventional means of arms and warfare defused the situation to some extent. But, of course, they have not removed it completely. For Russia, the issue of nuclear confrontation will be removed from the agenda for good only after it achieves full victory.

It derailed a peaceful and smooth transition to multipolarity, cut Russia off from the Western world and condemned it to partial isolation, succeeded in demonstrating a certain weakness of Russia in the military and technical sphere, imposed serious sanctions, contributed to the deterioration of Russia's image among those who were its real or potential allies, updated its own military and technical arsenal, and tried out new technologies in real-life situations.

Kiev: this figure is doomed in any case

The end of the war: Russia's goals

Changing the Russian-IR formula: From realism to the conflict of civilizations

Russia has changed its paradigm from realism to the Theory of a Multipolar World, has directly rejected liberalism in all its forms, and has directly challenged modern Western civilization, openly denying it the right to be universal.A year has passed since the start of Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine. It began precisely as a Special Military Operation, it is clear today that Russia has found itself in a full-fledged and difficult war. The war not so much with Ukraine - as a regime, not with a people (hence the demand for political denazification was put forward initially), but first of all with the "collective West", that is, in fact, with the NATO bloc (except for the special position of Turkey and Hungary, seeking to remain neutral in the conflict - the remaining NATO countries take part in the war on the side of Ukraine one way or another).The West, hoping for the effectiveness of an avalanche of sanctions against Russia and its almost complete cut-off from the part of the world economy, politics, and diplomacy controlled by the United States and its allies, did not succeed. The Russian economy has held its own, there have been no internal protests, and Putin's position has not only not wavered, but has only grown stronger. Russia could not be coerced into stopping military operations, attacking Ukraine's military-technical infrastructure, or withdrawing decisions to annex new entities. There was no uprising of the oligarchs, whose assets were seized in the West, either.From the very beginning of the conflict, Russia, realizing that relations with the West were crumbling, made a sharp turn toward non-Western countries - especially China, Iran, Islamic countries, but also India, Latin America and Africa - clearly and contrastingly declaring its determination to build a multipolar world. In part, Russia before tried already to strengthen its sovereignty, but with hesitation, not consistently, constantly returning to attempts to integrate itself into the global West. Now this illusion has finally dissipated, and Moscow simply has no way out but to plunge headlong into building a multipolar world order. It has already achieved certain results, but here we are at the very beginning of the way.However, in Russia itself, everything did not go the way it was supposed to.which was being prepared during the Minsk agreements with the active support of the globalist elites of the West - Soros, Nuland, Biden himself and his cabinet - but to strike a swift and deadly preemptive blow against Ukraine, rush to besiege Kiev and force Zelensky's regime to capitulate. After that,(as it happened after the reunification with Crimea). No significant economic, political, or social reforms were planned. Everything was supposed to remain exactly as before.However, it all went very wrong. After the first real successes, huge miscalculations in the strategic planning of the entire operation became apparent. The peaceful mood of the army, the elite, and society, unprepared for a serious confrontation - neither with the Ukrainian regime, nor with the collective West - had its impact on the development of the situation. The offensive stalled, encountering desperate and fierce resistance from an adversary with unprecedented support from the NATO military machine. The Kremlin probably did not take into account either the psychological readiness of the Ukrainian Nazis to fight to the last Ukrainian, or the scale of Western military aid.In addition, we did not take into account the effects of eight years of intensive propaganda, which forcibly inculcated Russophobia and extreme hysterical nationalism in Ukrainian society day in and day out. While in 2014, the overwhelming majority of eastern Ukraine (Novorossiya) and half of Central Ukraine were positively disposed toward Russia, although not as radically as residents of Crimea and Donbass,The level of hatred toward Russians has significantly increased, andIn any case, Moscow's active supporters in Ukraine became passive and intimidated, while those who hesitated before sided finally with Ukrainian neo-Nazism, encouraged in every possible way by the West (I think for purely pragmatic and geopolitical purposes).Only a year later, Moscow finally realized that this was not a Special Military Operation, but a full-fledged war.Ukraine was more ready for Russia's actions than anyone else,, when Moscow had no even remote intentions of expanding the conflict, and reunification with Crimea seemed quite sufficient. If the Kiev regime was surprised by anything, it was precisely Russia's military failures that followed its initial successes. This greatly boosted the morale of a society already saturated with rabid Russophobia and exalted nationalism. At some point, Ukraine decided to fight Russia in earnest to the very end. Kiev, given the enormous military aid from the West, believed in the possibility of victory, and this became a very significant factor for the Ukrainian psychology.This elite was deeply integrated into the Western world on an individual level, most kept their savings (sometimes gigantic) in the West and actively participated in securities transactions and stock market games.And in Russia itself, this habitual practice began to be perceived as a betrayal of national interests. Therefore, Russian liberals, until the last moment, did not believe that the Special Military Operation would begin, and when it happened, counted the days when it would end.Until now, some are making desperate attempts to stop the war (on any terms), but neither Putin, nor the masses, nor Kiev, nor even the West, would accept it. The West has noticed the weakness of Russia, somewhat bogged down in the conflict, and along with Kiev will go all the way in its supposed destabilization.Russia's friends and allies were also partly disappointed by the first year of the Special Military Operation. Many probably thought our military capabilities were so substantial and well-tuned that the conflict with Ukraine should have been resolved relatively easily, and the transition to a multipolar world seemed for many already irreversible and natural, while the problems Russia faced along the way brought everyone back to a more problematic and bloody scenario.It turned out that the liberal elites of the West were ready to fight seriously and desperately to preserve their unipolar hegemony,China, India, Turkey and other Islamic countries, as well as African and Latin American states, were hardly ready for such a turnaround.Therefore, with all the tacit support of the partisans of multipolarity (and above all thanks to the friendly policy of great China), Russia was left in this war with the West, in fact, alone.All this became obvious a year after the start of the Special Military Operation.In each of them many things changed in Russia, in Ukraine, and in the world community.The first abrupt phase of Russian success, during which Russian troops passed Sumy and Chernihov from the north and reached Kiev, was met with a barrage of fury in the West. Russia proved its seriousness in liberating the Donbass, and with a swift rush from Crimea established control over two more regions, Kherson and Zaporozhye. This phase lasted for the first two months. In a situation of demonstrable successes,But then the second phase began. Here the military and strategic miscalculations in the planning of the operation made themselves felt in full measure. The offensive stalled, and in some directions Russia was forced to retreat from its positions. Russia tried to gain something by peace talks in Turkey. But failed.Negotiations became meaningless because Kiev felt that it could resolve the conflict by military tools in its favor. From then on,In the summer of 2022, the situation began to stalemate, although Russia had some success in some areas.During this period the contradiction between the initial idea of Special Military Operation as a rapid and fast set of precise military strikes, which should have soon entered the political phase, and the need to conduct combat operations against a heavily armed enemy, which had logistical, intelligence, technological, communications, and political support from the entire West, became apparent in its entirety.Meanwhile, Moscow tried to continue to lead the Special Military Operation according to the original scenario without wishing to disturb society as a whole or address the people directly. This created a contradiction in the sentiments at the front and at home, and led to disagreements in the military command.During this period,Thus we entered Phase 4, which was marked bywhich to this time had already partially passed under Russian control. The Ukrainians' attacks on the rest of the front also intensified, and the mass delivery of HIMARS units and the supply of the secured satellite communications system Starlink to Ukrainian troops, in combination with a number of other military and technical means, created serious problems for the Russian army, for which it was not prepared. The retreat in the Kharkov region, the loss of Kupyansk and even the town of Krasnyy Liman in the DNR was the result ofThese failures were followed byThe announcement of partial mobilization, the reshuffling of the military leadership, the creation of the Coordinating Council on Special Operations, the transfer of the military industry to a tougher regime, the tightening of penalties for failure to fulfill the state defense order, and so on.Putin's decision to let them join Russia, and his fundamental ideological speech on this occasion on September 30, in whichin which the modern civilization of the West was declared "satanic".In his later Valdai speech, Putin reiterated and developed the main theses. Although Russia was already forced to surrender Kherson after that, while still in retreat, the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stopped, the defense of the controlled borders was strengthened and the war entered a new phase. As the next step of escalation,But gradually the front stabilized and a new stalemate developed.Russia has reinforced itself with a mobilized reserve. Moscow supported the volunteers and especially the Wagner "group", which managed to achieve significant success in turning the tide in the local theaters of war.Both sides cannot achieve decisive successes in this state. But Moscow, Kiev and Washington are ready to continue the confrontation for as long as it is necessary.The seriousness of Russia's confrontation with the West has raised the question of the likelihood of this conflict escalating to a nuclear one. The use ofandwas discussed at all levels, from governments to the media. Since we were already talking about a full-fledged war between Russia and the West,by various parties to the conflict.Despite the fact that the actual state of affairs in nuclear technology is deeply classified, and no one can be entirely sure how things really are in this area, it is believed (and probably not without reason) thatAt the moment, NATO does not have sufficient means to protect itself from a potential Russian nuclear strike. Therefore, in case of an emergency, Russia can resort to this last argument.At the same time, Russia also lacks air defense equipment that would reliably protect it from a US nuclear strike.Nuclear weapons - especially in view of SNWs - cannot be used effectively by only one of the parties. The second would respond, and it would be enough for humanity to burn in nuclear fire. Obviously, the very fact of possessing nuclear weapons means that in a critical situation they can be used by sovereign rulers - that is, by the highest authorities in the United States and Russia.Putin has been quite frank about the terms of the use of nuclear weapons. Obviously, Washington has its own views on the problem, but it is clear that in response to a hypothetical strike from Russia, it too will have to respond symmetrically.If the use of SNW is almost certainly the end of humanity, it will only be used if red lines are crossed. This time, very serious ones.The West was convinced of this, partly being disinformed by the Russian liberal elite, which refused to believe in the seriousness of Putin's intentions. But these intentions should be treated very carefully.So, for Moscow the red lines, crossing which would be fraught with the beginning of a nuclear war, are quite obvious, andWe will talk a little later about what that victory will consist of.For the United States and NATO, in the situation where they are, there is no motivation at all to use nuclear weapons in the foreseeable future. They would only be used in response to a Russian nuclear attack, which would not happen without a fundamental reason (i.e. without a serious - or even fatal -- threat of a military strike).In a sense,In other words, the position of the West is such that they don't have any motives to be the first who will use nuclear weapons against Russia, even in the distant future. But Russia does.Russia will destroy humanity only if Russia itself is brought to the brink of destruction.Finally, there is Kiev. Kiev is in a very difficult situation. Zelensky has already once asked his Western partners and patrons to launch a nuclear strike against Russia after a Ukrainian missile fell on Polish territory. What was his idea?The fact is thatRussia cannot lose, because its red line is its defeat. Then everyone will lose.The collective West, even if it loses something, has already gained a great deal, and no critical threat to the European countries of NATO, let alone the United States itself, comes from Russia. Everything else that is said in this regard is pure propaganda.in this situation - in which it has found itself several times in its history, between the hammer and the anvil, between the Empire (white or red) and the West -The Russians will not make any concessions after all, and will stand until victory. A victory for Moscow would mean the complete defeat of Kiev's pro-Western Nazi regime. And as a national sovereign state, there will be no Ukraine even in the distant future.In principle, it is fashionable to understand this,The only thing is that he has no red button, because Ukraine has no sovereignty - neither nuclear nor else.Asking the US and NATO to commit global suicide in the name of Ukrainian "nezalezhnost", i.e "independence" (which is nothing more than a fiction) is naive, to say the least. Weapons yes, money yes, media support, yes of course, political support, yes. But nuclear?The answer is too obvious to give. How can one seriously believe that Washington, no matter how fanatical the supporters of globalism, unipolarity and maintaining hegemony at any cost, are ruling there today, will go to the destruction of humanity for the sake of Ukrainian Nazi war cry "Glory to the Heroes!"and Kiev's Nazi regime and its dreams of world greatness will, of course, collapse.In other words, Kiev's red lines should not be taken seriously. Zelensky acts like a real terrorist. He has taken a whole country hostage and threatens to destroy humanity.After a year of war in Ukraine,This is an existential challenge: to be or not to be a country, a state, a people? It is not about acquiring disputed territories or about the balance of security. It was a year ago. Things are much more acute now.On this issue everyone should be clear:- be it the Teutonic Order, Catholic Poland, bourgeois Napoleon, racist Hitler or the modern globalists. Russia will be either free or nothing at all will be.Now we need to consider,There are three options here.The minimum scale of victory for Russia could, under certain circumstances, consist ofIn parallel with this disarmament of Ukraine and full guarantees of its neutral status for the foreseeable future. Meantime, Kiev has to recognize and accept the actual state of affairs. With this, the peace process can begin.However, such a scenario is very unlikely. The Kiev regime's relative successes in the Kharkov region have given Ukrainian nationalists hope that they can defeat Russia. Their fierce resistance in Donbass demonstrates their intention to stand till the end, reverse the course of the campaign, and go on a counteroffensive again - against all new subjects of the Russian Federation, including Crimea. And there is almost no chance that the current authorities in Kiev would agree to such a fixation of the status quo.as a pause in hostilities could be used as the Minsk agreementsUkraine itself - even without these areas - remains a huge territory, and the question of neutral status would be fashionably confused in ambiguous terms.Moscow understands all this; Washington understands it somewhat worse. And the current leadership of Kiev does not want to understand it at all.The middle version of victory for Russia would be the liberation of the entire territory of historical Novorossiya, which includes Crimea, 4 new subjects of Russian Federation and three more regions - Kharkov, Odessa and Nikolaev (with parts of Dnepropetrovskaya oblast' and Poltava). This would complete the logical division of Ukraine into Eastern and Western parts, which have different histories, identities and geopolitical orientations.whose strategic plans would be most sensitive to the loss of the port city of Odessa. But even that is not so crucial, due to the presence of other Black Sea ports - Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey of the three NATO countries (not potential, but actual members of the Alliance).although a caveat should be made here.If it comes to the full successful liberation of the four new subjects of the Federation and the subsequent expansion of Russian troops to the borders of the three new regions, both the Ukrainian army and the psychological state of the population, the economic potential and the political regime of Zelensky itself will be in a very different state. The infrastructure of the economy will continue to be destroyed by Russian strikes, and defeats on the fronts will lead a society, already exhausted and bleeding from the war, to complete despondency.where any realist ruler will certainly reduce the scale of support for Ukraine, simply by soberly calculating the national interests of the United States without a fanatical belief in globalization.In a mid-victory situation, that is, the complete liberation of Novorossia, it would be extremely beneficial for Kiev and for the West to move to peace agreements in order to preserve the rest of Ukraine. A new State could be established that would not have the current restrictions and obligations, and could become - gradually - a bulwark to encircle Russia. To save at least the rest of Ukraine, the Novorossiya project would be quite acceptable and in the long run would be rather beneficial to the collective West - including for future confrontation with sovereign Russia.Finally, a complete victory for Russia would be to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine from the control of the pro-Western Nazi regime and recreate the historical unity of both the state of the Eastern Slavs and the great Eurasian power.In addition, only such a victory would make it possible to fully implement the goals set at the outset - denazification and demilitarization, because without full control of the militarized and Nazified territory, this cannot be achieved.But even under this option, the West would not have suffered critical damage in a military-strategic and even more so in an economic sense. Russia would have remained cut off from the West and demonized. Its influence on Europe would be reduced to zero, if not to minus. The Atlantic community would have been more consolidated than ever in the face of such a dangerous enemy, and Russia, excluded from the collective West and cut off from technology and new networks, would have inside herself a huge mass of population that was not entirely loyal, if not hostile, and whose integration into a single social structure would require an extraordinary effort from an already war-weary country.And Ukraine itself would not be under occupation, but as part of a single people, without any infringement on the ethnic basis and open to any prospects for occupying positions in government of all kinds and moving freely through entire territory of Greater Russia. If one wished,and the ancient capital of the Russian State would again be at the center of the Russian world, rather than on its periphery.Naturally, in this case, peace would come by itself, and there would be no point in negotiating its terms with anyone.This is how one should think in a balanced and objective analysis, free of any propaganda.There is one last thing worth considering when analyzing the first year of the Special Military Operation. This time it isHere, we have the following picture.exactly like Bill Clinton, neocon George Bush Jr. and Barak Obama,They see the world as global and governed by the World Government above the heads of all nation-states. Even the US itself is in their eyes nothing more than a temporary tool in the hands of a cosmopolitan world elite.For the supporters of liberalism in international relations,and a strong sovereign National State that openly challenges the liberal elite is the real enemy that must be destroyed.The defeated, dismembered Russia, as the remnant of the second pole under Yeltsin rule, accepted these rules of the game and agreed with the logic of the liberals in IR. Moscow only had to integrate into the Western world, part with its sovereignty, and start playing by its rules. The goal was to get at least some status in the future World Government, and the new oligarchic top brass did everything they could to fit into the Western world at any cost - even on an individual basis.All universities in Russia have since this time taken the side of liberalism in the question of International Relations. Realism in IR was forgotten (even if they knew it), equated with "nationalism", and the word "sovereignty" was not uttered at all.Everything changed in real politics (but not in education) with the arrival of Putin. Putin was a staunch realist in International Relations and a radical supporter of sovereignty. At the same time, he fully shared the opinion of universality of Western values and considered the social and scientific-technological progress of the West the only way to develop civilization. The only thing he insisted on was sovereignty.Otherwise, they are very different.Such is American realism, Chinese realism, European realism, Russian realism and so on.But the unipolarity that has developed since the beginning of the 90s has turned the heads of the liberals in the International Relations. They believed that the crucial moment had arrived, history as a confrontation of ideological paradigms is over (Fukuyama's thesis) and the time has come to begin the process of unification of mankind under the World Government with new force. But to do this, residual sovereignty had to be abolished.. Nevertheless, Putin tried to balance on the edge and maintain relations with the West at all costs. This waswho understood Putin's will for sovereignty,So Putin, as a realist, came to the limit of possible compromise. The collective West, led by the liberals in international relations pressed Russia harder and harder to start finally dismantling its sovereignty, rather than strengthening it.Globalists actively supported the militarization and Nazification of Ukraine. Putin rebelled against this because he understood that the collective West was preparing for a symmetrical campaign - to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Russia itself. Liberals turned a blind eye to the rapid flowering of Russophobic neo-Nazism in Ukraine itself and, moreover, actively promoted it, contributing to its militarization as much as possible, while Russia itself was accused of the same thing - "militarism" and "Nazism," trying to equate Putin with Hitler.Putin started the Special Military Operation as a realist, no more than that, but a year later the situation changed. It became clear that Russia is at war with the modern Western liberal civilization as a whole, with globalism and the values that the West tries to impose on everyone else.From the defense of sovereignty,(by the way correctly predicted by S. Huntington). And Russia no longer simply insists on independent governance, sharing Western attitudes, criteria, norms, rules and values, but acts as an independent civilization - with its own attitudes, criteria, norms, rules and values.This is exactly what Putin declared in his speech on September 30th on the occasion of the reception of the four new subjects, then in the Valdai speech, and repeated many times in other speeches. And finally, ina set that not only differs significantly from liberalism, but in some points is the exact opposite of it.Putin no longer believes in the West, and he explicitly calls modern Western civilization "satanic". In that use of terms, one can easily identify a direct appeal to Orthodox eschatology and theology, as well as a hint of confrontation between the capitalist and socialist systems of the Stalin era. Today, it is true, Russia is not a socialist State. But this is the result of the defeat suffered by the USSR in the early 1990s, and Russia and other post-Soviet countries found themselves in the position of ideological and economic colonies of the global West.but it used to remain within the framework of realism (the Western way of development + sovereignty, that is). Now, after a year of severe trials and terrible sacrifices that Russia has suffered,