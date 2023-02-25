© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini



Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions,The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis' latest initiative to centralize Vatican assetsand ordered the assets transferred to the Vatican's patrimony office following a scandal involving a 350 million-euro investment in a London property.Vatican prosecutors have charged 10 people, including a cardinal, of defrauding the Holy See of tens of millions of euros through the London venture.The new law makes clear that the Holy See owns any asset, security or property owned or acquired by a Vatican office or affiliated institution. Thisto fulfill its mission, the law states.. Individual offices, or congregations, were allowed to operate in financial silos before then.The pope also centralized and overhauled the Vatican's investment strategy to ban speculative investments and to prioritize prudent investing in industries that promote the common good.