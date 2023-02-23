© AP



The family of Malcolm X, the civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1965, will file a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against federal and state government agencies for allegedly concealing evidence related to his killing.The family, along with their lawyers, said at a press conference on Tuesday that they were seeking "justice" for Malcolm X, who was shot and killed while speaking in New York city in February 1965."If the government compensated the two gentlemen that were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X with tens of millions of dollars, then what is to be the compensation for the daughters who suffered the most from the assassination of Malcolm X?" their attorney Ben Crump said.The announcement comes on the 58th anniversary of Malcolm X's killing, which has long been subject to debate from scholars and civil rights advocates who argue thatThe probe that ultimately exonerated both Aziz and Islam concluded that the FBI did not disclose documents that would have cast doubt on their involvement in the killing and that there had beenin the investigation.