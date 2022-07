A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.Attorneys representing Muhammad Aziz, 83, filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against New York City seeking $40 million for the more than 20 years he spent in prison after being convicted in 1966 for the death of Malcolm X, a crime that occurred in New York City's Audubon Ballroom while Aziz was at home, officials later determined. Aziz was exonerated in November 2021, 56 years after the assassination."The presumption of probable cause created by the grand jury indictment is overcome by the fact that Mr. Aziz's indictment was secured based on bad-faith police misconduct," the complaint says.Eyewitness testimony about one shooter's appearance did not match Islam, the investigation revealed.Three gunmen killed Malcolm X in Harlem as he was about to deliver a speech on Feb. 21, 1965. One shooter, Mujahid Abdul Halim, also known as Talmadge Hayer, was arrested at the scene. All of the suspects were involved with the Nation of Islam, a black nationalist group from which Malcolm X had distanced himself the year before.