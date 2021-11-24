© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images



"This wasn't a mere oversight, this was a product of extreme and gross official misconduct."

after a re-investigation inspired by a Netflix documentary found the FBI had withheld evidence of their innocence.(aka Norman 3X Butler)(aka Thomas 15X Johnson), who were charged with assassinating Malcolm X at Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom and sentenced to life in prison in 1966.Thursday's decision to void their sentence followed the 22-month investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and lawyers for the two men, which found that both prosecutors and the FBI had withheld evidence that could have exonerated Aziz and Islam during their trial.According to the investigation,at the Audubon Ballroom at the time of the shooting. The New York Police Department did not reveal that theThe FBI did not tell state officials that a particular man who matched the description of one of the assassins was known to them, and even identified by an informant - letting Aziz and Islam be blamed instead.The probe did not find a conspiracy by government or police to have Malcolm X killed, or reveal who prosecutors believe is actually to blame.He died in 2018, and his lawyer denied that he had taken part in the killing.Bradley was an enforcer for Nation of Islam, the organization Malcolm X famously joined in 1952 but broke away from in 1964 to launch a new group,The third man convicted in the assassination,He has always maintained Aziz and Islam were innocent. The two men spent decades trying to clear their names.Their lawyer Deborah Francois told the New York Times:"These men did not get the justice that they deserved," said DA Vance. The failure cannot be remedied, he added, "but what we can do is acknowledge the error, the severity of the error."His re-investigation was inspired by the Neftlix documentary series Who Killed Malcolm X?, hosted by Abdur-Rahman Muhammad. After it began, a book was published accusing Bradley of being one of the assassins. The Dead Are Arising, by Les and Tamara Payne went on to win a Pulitzer Prize in the biography category.