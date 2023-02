© REUTERS



At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in an explosion at a metals plant in Ohio that sent molten metal and debris raining down on nearby buildings.The blast occurred around 2pm Monday at the I Schumann & Co manufacturing plant in the city of Bedford, near Cleveland, creating a towering pillar of smoke that brought fire engines racing from across the state.Brian DiRocco, the fire chief for the nearby city of Oakwood, said most of the people hurt were "walking wounded" but that at least one was in critical condition."I'm sure there's a lot of people that work here that were in shock," Mr DiRocco added.One person, a 46-year-old man, died as a result of the explosion.A spokesperson for I Schumann said:"Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees. The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need."We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio, where we have been operating for more than 100 years."Matthew Wiggins, a neighbouring business owner, told Ohio broadcaster WOIO that he heard a large explosion immediately followed by what sounded like "large amounts of debris" hitting his roof."Things were falling off the walls, falling off shelves. We went out front and there was like smoldering rocks and molten metal in the yard. Tons and tons of smoke. Fire billowing out of the building across the street," he said.Another witness, Joe Sarconi, told News 5 Cleveland he was eating lunch in his car across the street, in his regular parking space of 20 years, when"I'm finishing my pork chop from Tasty Take-Outs, like I usually do... next thing you know, boom!" said Mr Sarconi. "Ridiculous. Ridiculous! I don't know how nothing hit me - nothing except a little bit of shrapnel on top of the hood... exciting, but horrible."Nearby cars and buildings were pelted with bricks, while the ground shook with the force of the explosion. Some vehicles near Mr Sarconi were damaged more seriously.Mr DiRocco, the fire chief, said he had previously inspected the metals plant before and found it generally safe, except for the fact that it was a foundtry. "You are dealing with molten metal, so there's always an inherent danger," he told reporters.