Ski Santa Fe receivedOfficials said the conditions are outstanding with an 80-inch base."We've had one of the most incredible storm cycles I've seen in years," said Jack Dant, manager of Ski Santa Fe. "This is gonna help us get through the rest of the season without having to do any additional snow making."Dant says they would've loved to see this much snow back in October, but is thrilled for a fresh dumping just before spring break. He expects a lot of locals will be hitting the mountain this weekend."There's nothing like skiing on fresh snow. Once you get that nice base underneath, and then something soft on top it's kind of like when you get a new pair of shoes, and the cushion is really nice in there, something like that. Maybe new tires on your car, it's just that feeling of 'okay, we're off to a new day, new start,'" said Dant.For information about tickets, lessons, and rentals at Ski Santa Fe, click here.