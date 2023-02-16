Earth Changes
37 inches of fresh snow in 48 hours dumped on Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico
kob.com
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 19:35 UTC
Officials said the conditions are outstanding with an 80-inch base.
"We've had one of the most incredible storm cycles I've seen in years," said Jack Dant, manager of Ski Santa Fe. "This is gonna help us get through the rest of the season without having to do any additional snow making."
Dant says they would've loved to see this much snow back in October, but is thrilled for a fresh dumping just before spring break. He expects a lot of locals will be hitting the mountain this weekend.
"There's nothing like skiing on fresh snow. Once you get that nice base underneath, and then something soft on top it's kind of like when you get a new pair of shoes, and the cushion is really nice in there, something like that. Maybe new tires on your car, it's just that feeling of 'okay, we're off to a new day, new start,'" said Dant.
For information about tickets, lessons, and rentals at Ski Santa Fe, click here.
Meanwhile, Purgatory Resort in Durango is reporting 25 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, and a total of 33 inches in 48 hours.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The rise of Ireland's anti-migrant protests: Right-wing populism could outflank Sinn Féin
- Russia makes claim over West's 'hybrid war'
- State Department funded foreign think tank working to censor Americans
- Lavrov challenges French neocolonialism claims
- F-16s useless in Ukraine - Wagner pilot
- Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll
- US official backtracks after Nazi collaborator tweet storm
- FBI searched University of Delaware for classified Biden documents: report
- Beijing challenges Western press on Nord Stream blasts
- Avalanches caused by heavy snow kill at least 16 in Tajikistan
- 37 inches of fresh snow in 48 hours dumped on Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- 'Dystopian' homeless encampments have overrun one of America's biggest airports
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Texas AG sues Biden admin, claims $1.7T budget was a 'stunning violation of the Constitution'
- Best of the Web: Russia issues warning over 'quasi-civilian' satellites US is using to 'win' war for Ukraine
- Texas: New 'meteor blast' on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident
- Foreboding Sign of Crazy Times... U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese balloons with F-22s and F-16s
- Plans for self-spreading and self-replicating vaccines to be released
- Less than half of Americans support Ukraine military aid
- Russia makes claim over West's 'hybrid war'
- State Department funded foreign think tank working to censor Americans
- Lavrov challenges French neocolonialism claims
- F-16s useless in Ukraine - Wagner pilot
- FBI searched University of Delaware for classified Biden documents: report
- Beijing challenges Western press on Nord Stream blasts
- Best of the Web: Russia issues warning over 'quasi-civilian' satellites US is using to 'win' war for Ukraine
- Foreboding Sign of Crazy Times... U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese balloons with F-22s and F-16s
- Best of the Web: Trump announces he is embracing ballot harvesting
- France faces shortages of munitions amid arms supplies to Kiev, pledges to boost production in case of 'major standoff'
- Israel is struggling to maintain a coherent position on Russia and Ukraine
- Scotland's scandal-ridden leader Nicola Sturgeon resigns
- Musk says 'single world government' could lead to end of civilization at 'World Government Summit' in Dubai
- UFO defense: Washington turns to sci-fi to boost military spending
- War of the worlds
- Media ignores evidence that West opposed Ukraine peace deal
- Berliner Zeitung interviews Seymour Hersh: More intriguing details about his source's account of the Nord Stream attack
- Former DNC chair: Harris 'will not be replaced' on 2024 ticket, will be Dem nominee if Biden does not run
- Klown and the Gang's Apocalypse Derby
- We went too far with Covid restrictions, says Germany's pro-lockdown minister
- The rise of Ireland's anti-migrant protests: Right-wing populism could outflank Sinn Féin
- Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll
- US official backtracks after Nazi collaborator tweet storm
- 'Dystopian' homeless encampments have overrun one of America's biggest airports
- Texas AG sues Biden admin, claims $1.7T budget was a 'stunning violation of the Constitution'
- Less than half of Americans support Ukraine military aid
- On 'forced vacation,' James O'Keefe posts photo with Robert F Kennedy Jr, Project Veritas releases new statement
- Jeffrey Epstein docs with names of associates to be made public: report
- Fingerprints of unvaccinated NYC teachers reportedly sent to FBI with 'problem codes': 'Invasion of privacy'
- Science needs to stop using terms like male, female, mother and father, researchers say
- Rental evictions in England and Wales surge by 98% in a year
- Chinese 'human rights' is set to top the news again, let's talk about the Xinjiang Victims Database
- Exposé unmasks Israel-led disinformation team that meddled in dozens of elections
- Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released just one day later
- Cruz slams Biden FCC pick for donating to senators during her nomination process: 'I've never seen that'
- Officials arrest Americans with ties to Haitian president's killing
- Democratic Rep Erin Healy says traditional families are 'dangerous', 'un-American'
- Clown world: Richard Dawkins vows 'I'll use every one' after scientists condemn words including 'male' and 'female'
- Moldova briefly shuts airspace after report of balloon-like object close to border with Ukraine
- Close encounters over Britain: Pilots reported seven near misses with 'unidentified floating objects' in UK air space last year
- Are we being attacked by aliens...or are you being played?
- 'Unprecedented' case of cranial surgery in Medieval Italy reveals life of female patient
- Genetic data from the Altai 7,500 years ago indicate high mobility of ancient hunter-gatherers
- Echoes of ancient curse tablets identified in the Book of Revelation
- New Zealand fossils reveal largest penguin ever discovered, weighed a whopping 340 pounds
- 2.9-million-year-old artifacts suggest ancient, big-toothed hominins were making stone tools
- 3 year drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire, tree study reveals
- Codebreakers have deciphered the lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
- AI is deciphering a 2,000-year-old 'lost book' describing life after Alexander the Great
- 1.2 million-year-old tool workshop in Ethiopia made by 'clever' group of unknown human relatives
- New AI tool 'fragmentarium' brings ancient Babylonian texts together
- Sumeria's marshy city of Lagash was built on mounds and interlaced with waterways
- Remapping superhighways travelled by first Australians
- The Eye of the Sahara
- Karahan Tepe
- 'There is no God here': How the conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
- Researchers identify oldest bone spear point in the Americas
- Earliest evidence of humans hunting elephants
- 5,000-year-old tavern still stocked with food discovered in Iraq
- 50 years after leaving Vietnam, the US keeps getting involved in wars without understanding them
- Plans for self-spreading and self-replicating vaccines to be released
- Hubble spies strange spokes on Saturn's rings after 14-year pause
- Creating 3D objects with sound
- Curiosity finds surprising new clues to Mar's watery past
- Will the Turkish earthquake free science from the shackles of the statisticians?
- Two top climate scientists find further evidence that global warming has been exaggerated
- Experts believe Chinese satellite fired green lasers over Hawaii
- Fossil discovery reveals complex ecosystems existed on Earth much earlier than previously thought
- The nine shocking replies that highlight 'woke' ChatGPT's inherent bias
- Latest suggestion for cooling the planet involves blasting the moon
- Solar vortex? Strange phenomenon observed on the sun
- Geneticists puzzled by octopus's unique genes: Seem to have appeared out of nowhere
- Scientists discover strange new form of ice that could change how we think about water
- Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
- What happens if we ditch Fossil Fuels?
- NASA's Webb Telescope spots new asteroid 'completely unexpectedly'
- The Sun is alive, and why that matters
- Oops. Scientists discover that higher carbon dioxide levels are COOLING many parts of the planet by increasing vegetation growth
- No one can stay in the 'quietest room in the world' for more than an hour
- Astronomers find rare Earth-mass rocky planet suitable for the search for signs of life
- Avalanches caused by heavy snow kill at least 16 in Tajikistan
- 37 inches of fresh snow in 48 hours dumped on Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Pilot whales die after Far North stranding on Ninety Mile Beach, New Zealand
- 1 dead after landslides and floods in São Gonçalo, Brazil - 7.5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central Philippines, no casualties reported
- Major snowstorm dumps 40 cms (15.7 inches) of snow on Cape Breton, Canada
- Alta Ski Area, Utah surpasses 500 inches of snowfall for the season
- 2 backcountry skiers killed by avalanche in British Columbia
- A second dead whale washes up in Virginia Beach
- Anchorage in Alaska has seen almost double its usual snowfall since December
- Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands left without power in New Zealand - National State of Emergency declared - 22 inches of rain in 48 hours (UPDATE)
- Seal attack off Brixham, UK coast puts swimmer in hospital
- Dead whale washes onto Jersey shore — 9th one in New York-New Jersey area in 2 months
- 4 dead as floods cause major damage in Blantyre, Malawi
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'The Nation' flounders on Miami sea-level rise story
- At least 26 dead and 2,000 injured as wildfires rage out of control across Chile
- Mozambique - Floods affect thousands in Maputo Province - 15.7 inches of rain in 24 hours, 6 dead (UPDATE)
- Sinkhole appears near the epicenter of earthquake in Turkey
- 6.1-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: New 'meteor blast' on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- Huge meteor fireball over Saudi Arabia on February 9
- Green meteor fireball crosses the skies of Puerto Rico on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 7
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on February 2
- Best of the Web: Large meteor fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on January 28
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 26
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 28)
- Meteor fireball over UK on January 24
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Meteor fireball over Spain and Morocco (Jan. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Washington state on January 17
- Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between Covid jab and heart problems'
- I'm pro-science. That's why I'm anti-mask
- US registers rise in highly infectious norovirus causing stomach illness
- The CDC lied: The mRNA wasn't meant to "stay in the arm"
- CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
- One more for natural immunity: Australian scientists make an exciting Covid-19 discovery
- Stunning new data pulled from the Medicare database shows how each shot increases your risk of death
- The 2023 Cochran review shows mask don't work. But does science matter anymore?
- Daily chemicals that are severely disrupting your hormones
- Microplastics found in human veins
- Massive peer-reviewed mask study shows 'little to no difference' in preventing COVID, flu infection
- How safe really is 5G?
- It's a start: New rules would limit sugar in US school meals for first time
- Vitamin D cuts COVID-19 risk of death in half, new study finds. So why isn't it recommended?
- Best of the Web: Cochrane study shows that the debate is over: Masks do NOT work
- Getting Pfizer's Covid booster and flu vaccine on the same day may raise the risk of a stroke, FDA says
- MIT expert on drug safety calls for immediate withdrawal of mRNA vaccines: "Clearly the most failing medical product in history, causing unprecedented harm"
- FDA advisers vote to replace original COVID vaccine with bivalent boosters despite lack of clinical trial data
- Covid deaths in Canada almost doubled in 2022 with a 85% vaccinated population
- Whooping cough outbreak in children declared in Canada
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
- Biden says he's unaware of any classified docs, or who he is, or why he's sitting in this oval-shaped office
- 'California is the state of freedom,' says man who locked everyone in their homes for 2 years
Quote of the Day
I don't know why America always thinks she has to run all around the world forcing people to take our way of governance at the barrel of a gun. When you've got something really good, you don't have to force it on people. They will steal it!
Recent Comments
While it is true it won’t get any traction as the shameless West US Neo-Roman empire of lies punches itself out. Blah, blah, blah a big fat juicy...
“The two women said their supervisors tell them to call police, but they claim cops told them they can't intervene unless the workers are...
Maybe Fred's the Groundhogs death was a sign not of an extended Winter but of frostier relationships between the 2 said Super powers 🤣, shooting...
Where's RC when you need a good trial lawyer? 'East Palestine "Residents May Already Be Undergoing DNA Mutations," Class Action Lawsuit Alleges'...
There is no understanding in Washington and its European satellites about Russia's legitimate security grievances expressed over many years about...