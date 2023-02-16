© Yui Mok/PA



Repossessions by landlords hit 5,409 between 1 October and 31 December last year, which was, according to new Ministry of Justice figures for England and Wales.The department said the number of mortgage and landlord repossessions increased steadily last year, and that compared with the same quarter in 2021, the October to December 2022 volumes "show a marked increase". It added that "we cannot yet say whether these increases will continue at the same pace through 2023", and that in general, the numbers had not reached pre-pandemic levels.There has also been aof England and Wales, said the MoJ.When compared with a year earlier, landlordIn recent months a string of surveys have shown thathave led to intense competition for what is available, with queues for viewings and desperate renters paying over the odds.In December, a survey by homelessness charity Crisis indicated thatAhead of the spring budget on 15 March,Matt Downie, its chief executive, said: "The devastating impact of the cost of living crisis, rising rents and low wages has once again been laid bare as thousands more renters are faced with eviction and the very real threat of being left with nowhere to go."The MoJ data shows that private landlord repossessions werehouseholds within that sector. Social landlord repossessions were highest in Preston, Lancashire, with 146 per 100,000 households.Meanwhile, Pendle in Lancashire had the highest overall rate of mortgage repossessions: 66 per 100,000 households.