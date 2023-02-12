The fall bucks a long-term trend in which life expectancy had risen rapidly year after year - and raises the possibility it has now peaked. For some experts fear the obesity epidemic is at last catching up with us. But optimists think the setbacks are temporary and lifespans will start rising again in a few years.
Comment: That's not quite true, because back in 2018 it was reported that life expectancy for Britain's poorest females had began to fall for the first time since the 1920s.
Men aged 65 in 2012 could expect a retirement lasting 23.5 years, according to analysts. Women of the same age could look forward to 26 more years of life.
But, according to an update to be published next month, today's 65-year-old men are only likely to live on average another 21.5 years, and women 24 more years.
Comment: On average, because in some parts of the UK life expectancy is expected to be lower than retirement age if it's increased against, as the government has warned it will be. People will literally be working till they die.
Stuart McDonald, head of longevity at health analysts LCP, said: 'This is a large fall by historical standards.'
He said analysts believed the 'delayed effects of the pandemic' - with seriously ill people inundating the NHS because they had not received the care they needed over the last three years - could last a considerable time.
Comment: That, but also excess deaths have DOUBLED since 2021, most likely because of the experimental covid jabs - because the 'vaccines' were rolled out at the end of December 2020 - and the soaring excess deaths will be impacting overall life expectancy numbers.
Food expert Susan Jebb, professor of diet and population health at Oxford University, said: 'The rising prevalence of obesity will certainly be contributing to declining life expectancy. This is compounded by the emergence of excess weight at younger ages, such that people are overweight for longer and so accumulating greater metabolic harm.'
Comment: Indeed obesity and poor diet is a factor, and with food costs up at least 16%, coupled with inflation and the energy crisis, the only food people will be able to afford is that which contribute to ill health.
The figures are from estimates produced yearly by actuaries as part of the Continuous Mortality Investigation. These are used to calculate pension annuity rates.
Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said: 'Actuaries have known for a decade that obesity was a ticking timebomb. The timebomb has exploded.'