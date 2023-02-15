© Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic



People in Cape Breton woke up to a lot of snow on Tuesday.More than 40 centimetres fell on some parts of the island, making it the largest snowfall so far this winter."It's unbelievable. Welcome to winter. It finally came in February," said Don Vaters, who lives in Glace Bay, N.S.Vaters was out shovelling in the early morning hours, daydreaming of a warmer climate."I'm tired. I could go down south right about now. I just have to get my car to the airport," he said.Just down the road, it's the third week in Canada for Marouane Amjaouche from Morocco."It's a warm country. I never saw the snow, but I'm enjoying it here," said Amjaouche.Wearing shorts and all, Amjaouche made the best of his first battle with the winter weather."It's kind of hard. This is like my second hour here -- I'm two hours shovelling this stuff. I'm just trying to get my car out to go to the supermarket," said Amjaouche.It wasn't easy getting around the island on Tuesday. Most businesses were closed and classes cancelled.But at the Brixton Restaurant, they were trying to push through all of it."I had to dig the car out five times on my own street with the help of some of my lovely neighbours. Now we're here working away trying to make the best of it," said owner Tam Campbell.Campbell says love doesn't stop because of a storm and they're hoping the reservations for Valentine's Day won't either."It's shaping up to be one of our busiest nights ever, which is pretty unfortunate because of the weather. Valentine's Day is kind of make-or-break for a lot of restaurants like this," said Campbell.