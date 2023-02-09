© Ruslan Satarov/EyeEm/Getty Images



"Many of them, as you know, under pressure from their governments, are leaving our market. Well, all the best to them. However, because of the loss of our market they incur huge losses. It's their choice, it's their decision.



"Who wants to lose a well-established business in which they invested effort, money? It's not even about the money sometimes - many have invested their hearts - but under pressure from their governments are forced to leave. Many do it without any pleasure."

"They leave behind a good legacy, so to speak, they leave behind production infrastructure, well-trained personnel. Perhaps someone thinks that all of this will immediately crumble and fall apart - nothing of the sort is happening. Our companies, our entrepreneurs are picking up these enterprises and businesses and continuing this work. And quite successfully."

Many foreign brands and businesses are leaving Russia not of their own volition but because they are feeling pressured to do so, and suffer financially as a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.Moscow, however, will not force anyone to stay, according to the president.According to Putin,After Moscow's military operation in Ukraine began, many major Western brands announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the suspension of investment. According to economists from Switzerland's University of St. Gallen,including electronics manufacturers, automakers, hotels, banks and restaurant chains.However, Russia managed to secure supplies of goods through alternate routes - via the so-calledIn addition to this, the Russian government has launched a number of programs and initiatives to support domestic manufacturers, which fall within the framework ofAccording to Putin, the country produces a lot of quality products, which until recently had a hard time making their way to the domestic market due to competition from global players.Putin stated.