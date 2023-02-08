© Greek Reporter/Korina Pantazi



Barbara weather front shuts roads in Greece

The Barbara weather front continues to bring low temperatures, frost, and heavy snowfall in several parts of Greece for a third day on Tuesday.Residents in the Central Greece regional units of Viotia, Fthiotida, Magnesia and Evia have been urged to "drastically limit movements and follow the instructions of the authorities" due to heavy snowfall in their area.The warning was issued via the 112 service to mobile phones shortly before 9.30 a.m. as the Barbara cold weather front caused schools in various parts of the country to close for a second day.Parts of the city of Volos were reported to be covered in up to 20 centimeters of snow, with heavy snowfall was also reported in Pilio and Zagora, all of which are in Thessaly.Heavy snow is also reported in Hania, Crete,Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator said it was on alert for power cuts due to the weather, and had placed over 150 people on call on Evia, hard hit by snow.Some roads in Western Greece and the Peloponnese are closed due to snowfall and snow chains are obligatory on many mountainous roads.In an emergency weather bulletin, the National Metrological Service said the snowfall in eastern and southern regions of the country are expected to continue in the Sporades, eastern Magnesia, Evia, eastern Central Greece, the northern and eastern Aegean islands as well as mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of the Eastern Peloponnese, the Cyclades (mainly the western parts) and western and central Crete.Attica can expect sleet or snow in parts, especially in the northernmost areas, but the situation should gradually ease from the evening.Inland main areas can expect frost, with icy temperatures, particularly in the northwest.The Aegean will see winds of up to force 7 and 8 until noon.On the advice of the Civil Protection authority, Hellenic Train canceled early morning intercity and regional services.