Every member of the Defence Forces is to undergo training in gender, diversity and unconscious bias under a new programme .The military has put out a tender for online and in-person training programmes for roughly 8,000 staff after a report last year raised concerns about a masculine culture within the Defence Forces.This will include bespoke programmes within military settings in locations around the country.The training will also be targeted toward the organisation's senior leadership team and "should be designed to focus on real-life issues relating to areas of relevance" to the military, including military scenarios and material.The deadline for the tender is at the end of this month.Essential criteria required include the capability to link the training with military relevance.The commission recommended that gender, diversity and unconscious bias training should be specifically tailored and conducted annually for strategic and operational leaders, and for specified office holders.A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: "Since the publication of the Commission on the Defence Forces report, both the Defence Forces and the Department of Defence identified and recommended the prioritisation of early actions."The early actions progressed a number of key recommendations from the CODF report, whilst also providing the necessary building blocks to develop a detailed implementation plan. 'Gender, diversity and unconscious bias training should become mandatory across all ranks of the Defence Forces', is a recommendation in the CODF report, which was identified as an achievable early action in the form of 'Gender, Diversity and Unconscious Bias training designed'."It is intended that the training will commence once the winning tender has prepared and designed the bespoke package for the Defence Forces."