One of the sappy and pandering recruitment videos in their The Calling series features Corporal Emma Malonelord from California. It had 61,000 dislikes and only 3,400 likes as of Saturday morning.
Sen. Ted Cruz has been attacked by the left for pointing out that the Army is being "emasculated."
"Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...." Cruz tweeted on Thursday in response to the ad.
The Texas senator refused to apologize, adding in a subsequent tweet that "we have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies." Leftist outlets, including Mediaite, subsequently feigned outrage by claiming that "pansy" is a homophobic slur.
After the poor reception, the Army shut down comments for the "safety and wellbeing" of our soldiers — ridiculously implying that they are delicate and need to be protected from words.
"Beginning May 12 we started noticing a significant uptick in negative commentary," Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, told the Army Times. "The comments violated our social media policy and were not aligned with Army values. Out of respect for the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments."DeFranco claimed that they are not pandering to the left with these videos, but rather attempting to "close the relatability gap between Gen Z and the Army by offering a rare look at the people behind the uniform."
"It is important that the soldiers featured in the campaign reflect the incredible diversity of both the Army and the American public - and not just ethnic diversity, but diversity of influences, upbringings, and experiences," she continued. "Each soldier in 'The Calling' has their own unique background and story to tell. The Army is its people and is made up of soldiers from all walks of life with diverse upbringings and experiences. Providing an honest, unfiltered account of those experiences is essential to this effort."
