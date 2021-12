© Twitter

At least this is what my recent suspension from Twitter would suggest. Last Thursday, Jack Dorsey and company suspended me for seven days for suggesting that if pedophiles received the death penalty, there would be fewer incidents of child abuse.The Silicon Valley commissars didn't like that one bit. They also didn't act alone.These military officers on Twitter are upset at my criticisms of their political activities in and out of uniform.The ringleader is Major Justin Rose of the U.S. Army Reserves . Two months ago, I wrote a piece condemning the vaccine mandate for the Department of Defense. Major Rose took issue with my work. I had never interacted with him on Twitter before, but he decided to attack my article, stating that I was a " fucking moron " who wasn't "hazed" enough as a "boot" (a term for a young Marine).Defending hazing and launching profanity laced tirades against civilian critics is unseemly, but when I responded, Rose amped up the viciousness of his attacks.Rose didn't stop there. Over the ensuing weeks, he continued dogging my account and my writing. He leaked my physical fitness scores , incorrectly suggesting they disqualified me from criticizing General Mark Milley for being out of shape.This leak offrom internal Marine Corps systems raises the question of what my critics can access to harass other Americans. If my personnel file can be leaked at will, thenRose's actions are unacceptable for a commissioned officer. He has a duty to the American public, the taxpayer, and to the Army itself to be professional in his conduct on social media. But Rose is not alone in his bad behavior.What makes Rose unique is thatOver the past several weeks, he has coordinated a mass reporting campaign against my account on Twitter.This campaign has been successful. Twitter has suspended me multiple times in the past two weeks on ridiculous premises, including defending Kyle Rittenhouse and calling for harsh punishment for child molesters.I was suspended from Twitter for the first time for stating that Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong after the jury had acquitted him on all charges. I wrote an article for The Federalist pointing out thatTwitter, rightly, got nervous, and lifted the suspension of my account.No matter. The mass reporting campaign from the woke liberals of MilTwitter struck another blow.I suggested that pedophiles should receive the death penalty as punishment for their heinous crimes.Rose celebrated.