The spokesman for the European Union's external relations service, Peter Stano, said that Georgia must comply with aviation sanctions against Russia imposed by the EU. He warned that the EU sanctions regime provides for secondary sanctions against those who support circumvention of anti-Russian restrictions. This was stated in a letter from Stano in response to a request from the Netgazeti portal.He indicated that the European Union is aware of ongoing discussions related to the possible restoration of direct flights between the two countries. Stano urged Tbilisi to support the aviation sanctions imposed by the EU and other states against Moscow, as well as to be vigilant against any attempts to circumvent them.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister SergeiInteraction between countries takes place through the Geneva discussions. At the same time, since 2019, Russia has temporarily stopped air communication with Georgia due to protests in Tbilisi against the visit of Russian deputies.