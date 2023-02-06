He indicated that the European Union is aware of ongoing discussions related to the possible restoration of direct flights between the two countries. Stano urged Tbilisi to support the aviation sanctions imposed by the EU and other states against Moscow, as well as to be vigilant against any attempts to circumvent them.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Georgia is showing courage in defending its economic interests before the West.
Comment: And the rise in GDP is proof. Meanwhile the Western establishment and their vassals are seeing their countries slide into recession: UK economy to slide into recession, worse off than heavily sanctioned Russia - IMF
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia were severed at the initiative of Georgia after Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008. Interaction between countries takes place through the Geneva discussions. At the same time, since 2019, Russia has temporarily stopped air communication with Georgia due to protests in Tbilisi against the visit of Russian deputies.
