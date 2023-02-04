© Ludovic Marin/AFP



"Why talk to him? He's a war criminal. I feel that if everybody is constantly calling him, he doesn't get the message that he's isolated."

French President Emmanuel Macron's phone calls with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, mainly took place "at the request of President Zelensky" of Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday. Zelensky has publicly declared that he will never speak to Putin in person, and has made peace talks with the Russian leader illegal.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said during an interview with RTVI.Kiev has never admitted that Zelensky presses his Western backers into speaking to Putin, and the Ukrainian leader himself signed a decree in October forbidding negotiations with Moscow unless "another president of Russia" replaces the current Kremlin occupant. With negotiations officially off the table, Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to use force to seize Russian territory that is claimed by Ukraine, including Crimea.Among Western leaders,Both he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have held regular phone calls with the Russian leader since Moscow's military operation in Ukraine began almost a year ago.Legendre said that at some point "Ukrainians will decide that the time has come for negotiations. That is why we consider it useful to maintain this channel of dialogue."Macron and Scholz have been condemned by their Eastern European allies for holding discussions with Putin. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas declared last summer:Although Macron has defended his conversations with Putin, and has spoken publicly of the need to reach a ceasefire deal that doesn't "humiliate Russia,"and Macron last week refused to rule out theMoscow has repeatedly stated.