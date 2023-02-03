A Tucumcari man was attacked by a pack of dogs,According to New Mexico State Police, Stanley Hartt, 64, was attacked about 8 p.m. Tuesday by five dogs, all mixed breeds, while walking on 11th Street near Gamble.Hartt was pronounced dead on scene."One of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff's deputy following the attack," said the sheriff's office.The other four dogs were located and turned over to Quay County Animal Control.NMSP has not determined who owns the dogs.Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney for a determination on what, if any, charges will be filed.On Wednesday, police asked people in the area south of Tucumcari Blvd and West of 1st Street to stay inside."Please stay indoors and in vehicles due to vicious animals in the area," said the Tucumcari Quay Emergency Regional Communications Center on Facebook.The last dog, a tan German Shepard mix, was located Thursday morning.The Quay County Sheriff's Office provided extra patrols around Tucumcari Public Schools on Thursday because of the dogs.