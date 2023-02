© ABC via Getty Images



Former ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek was hit with a federal child pornography charge this week-almost ten months after the FBI raided his home and seized his laptop and other electronic devices.the Department of Justice said in a statement In an affidavit unsealed Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Tonya Sturgill Griffith explained that the investigation into Meek's online activities started in March 2021, when Dropbox alerted authorities to child porn stored in the veteran journalist's account.A search warrant was executed at Meek's Arlington home on April 27, 2022, when investigators seized several devices including an iPhone 8."It's my [sic] dream," the user replied.The affidavit also detailed the caches of disturbing images and videos on Meek's other devices, as well as his conversations with unnamed minors on platforms like Omegle.An attorney for Meek did not respond to a request for a comment on Wednesday.Prior to the fallout from the raid, Meek, 53, enjoyed an international reputation as an award-winning national security journalist.Before joining ABC News in 2013 , he was a reporter for the New York Daily News, where he was the first to report on Al-Qaeda's foiled plot to bomb New York City's tunnels in 2006.Beginning in 2011, he served as a senior counterterrorism advisor and investigator for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.Later, at ABC, Meek shared a 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Breaking News Coverage for ABC News Special Events' coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting.More recently, his dogged reporting on the 2017 Pentagon coverup of the deaths of U.S. servicemen in Niger served as the basis for the Emmy-nominated Hulu documentary "3212 Un-redacted."Meek was also a writer and narrator for the film.When Rolling Stone broke the news of the FBI raid in Oct. 2022, Meek's attorney Eugene Gorokhov said if the feds found "classified documents" on his devices,"If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing," Gorokhov said.ABC News staffers told the outlet that Meek resigned immediately after the raidNeighbors in his swanky Arlington high-rise also reported that they had not seen him for several months, and that his penthouse appeared to be empty.Meek's last social media post - a one-word reply to a comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine- was shared on April 27, the same day as the raid.