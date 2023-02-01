The sun didn't bring much warmth.
NOAA reports showed wind chills of -50ºF and air temps of -18ºF.
The Tetons just received the most snow they've ever recorded in any 2 day period.
41″ in 48-hours
50″ in 50-hours.
52″ storm total.
"The snowfall received from last Thursday through Saturday is the highest 2-day total on record." - JHAvalanche.org, 1/31/23
"A deluge of light-density, cold smoke powder snow inundated Jackson Hole and the Tetons beginning on Thursday, January 26 and didn't stop for roughly three days. During that span, we received 52″ overall, bringing our season total up to 350". Whenever the portal to powder heaven opens here, it's a special time. And this storm was all-time, statistically-speaking: per OpenSnow, the 41″ recorded in Rendezvous Bowl between January 28-29 was the highest 48-hour total ever dating back to the winter of 1974-1975!" - Jackson HoleDangerous avalanche conditions had us on edge.
We walked up into the alpine and had a look around.
From our experiences the previous day, we knew not to push it.
We skied mellow powder in the sun then walked up again.
Another sun-in-the-eyes pow run and we slipped down in the shadows.
We found shady powder hucks, giggles, and good times.
When I got home, I felt great.
