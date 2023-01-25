Earth Changes
Heavy snowfall continues, mercury drops below zero in many parts of Japan - 5 feet of snow dumped
NHK WORLD-JAPAN
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 13:49 UTC
Weather officials are advising people to refrain from non-essential outings and watch out for icy road conditions. They also warn that water pipes could freeze.
The Meteorological Agency says a strong winter pressure pattern is bringing an influx of cold air.
Okuizumo Town in Shimane Prefecture saw 18 centimeters of snow during the three hours through 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
As of 4 a.m., snowfall had reached 1.54 meters in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, and 1.05 meters in Nozawaonsen Village, Nagano Prefecture.
Snow has also accumulated at lower elevations where there is usually little snow. Snowfall reached 13 centimeters in Kyoto City and 6 centimeters in Hiroshima City. The weather conditions have been affecting transportation in the Kansai region and elsewhere.
Winds have also intensified from northern to western Japan mainly along the Sea of Japan coast. A peak gust topped 100 kilometers per hour in Sakata City's Tobishima in Yamagata Prefecture shortly before 4 a.m.
The lows dropped to minus 12.1 degrees Celsius in Sapporo City, minus 7.3 degrees in Sendai City and minus 5.6 degrees in Niigata City.
The winter pressure pattern is expected to stay until Thursday, bringing heavy snow and blizzards mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan coast. Heavy snow is also possible in lower elevations along the Pacific.
Temperatures are forecast to plunge across the country to the lowest level in a decade.
Weather officials are urging people to be careful of heavy snow, blizzards, frozen roads and other effects on transportation, violent winds and high waves. They are also calling on people to keep an eye out for frozen water pipes and power outages due to the snow.
Authorities say traffic jams could happen in areas where heavy snow is forecast. Some expressways have already been closed.
Transport ministry officials are urging people to refrain from going out unless it is urgent. Drivers are advised to use winter tires or snow chains.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Cyclone Cheneso hits Madagascar - 4 dead, 14 missing with over 15,000 affected - roads to capital destroyed
- Heavy snowfall continues, mercury drops below zero in many parts of Japan - 5 feet of snow dumped
- Indonesia - Sumatra Island floods leave 3 dead and 15,000 homes damaged
- Son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark arrested for assaulting cop during Boston Antifa event
- Justin Trudeau SWARMED in Hamilton by protesters calling him a tyrant, demanding his resignation
- Lowest temperature recorded in China's northernmost city
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Campo Gallo, Argentina - 2nd major quake in area in 4 days
- A Hard-Edged Rock: Waging economic warfare on humanity
- 11,000-year-old human remains discovered in northern Britain
- 5000-year-old stoneware workshop found in Iran
- Best of the Web: Wave of top Ukrainian officials resign, huge corruption scandal reveals Western aid embezzled
- Britain to PAY homes to cut energy usage in bid to prevent blackouts amidst record cold weather
- El Salvador pays off $800 million bond using bitcoin, avoids indebting itself to IMF
- Banking institutions quietly admit to inevitable recession implosion in 2023
- EU official threatens Musk's Twitter with sanctions over 'wild west' free speech policy
- Russian warship armed with hypersonics to join drills with China, South Africa navies
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- US military to probe rash of blood cancer diagnoses in officers working at nuclear missile base
- Flashback: Alanis Morissette claims music industry is run by pedophiles: 'They're ALL child rapists'
- And the grift goes on: Architect of divisive CRT theory charges up to $100k for speeches
- Son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark arrested for assaulting cop during Boston Antifa event
- Justin Trudeau SWARMED in Hamilton by protesters calling him a tyrant, demanding his resignation
- A Hard-Edged Rock: Waging economic warfare on humanity
- Best of the Web: Wave of top Ukrainian officials resign, huge corruption scandal reveals Western aid embezzled
- El Salvador pays off $800 million bond using bitcoin, avoids indebting itself to IMF
- Banking institutions quietly admit to inevitable recession implosion in 2023
- EU official threatens Musk's Twitter with sanctions over 'wild west' free speech policy
- Russian warship armed with hypersonics to join drills with China, South Africa navies
- There's no hiding Biden's fright over classified document scandal
- War between West, Russia no longer hybrid, but real, says Lavrov
- Why US-China trade is on track to break records despite all the politics
- Germany is rewriting history to blame Russia for its own bad decisions
- Moscow's special op exposed Pentagon's biolab scheme in Ukraine, says key Russian MP
- Can you smell what the Year of the Rabbit is cooking?
- US defense industry unprepared for war with China
- The most egregious mistake
- Erdogan tells Sweden it won't back NATO bid after Quran burning outside its embassy in Stockholm
- Estonia wants to close Gulf of Finland to block Russia access to Baltic Sea - reports
- SOTT Focus: Russo-Ukrainian War: The World Blood Pump
- Russia and West on verge of 'real war' - Lavrov
- Britain to PAY homes to cut energy usage in bid to prevent blackouts amidst record cold weather
- US military to probe rash of blood cancer diagnoses in officers working at nuclear missile base
- Flashback: Alanis Morissette claims music industry is run by pedophiles: 'They're ALL child rapists'
- And the grift goes on: Architect of divisive CRT theory charges up to $100k for speeches
- 'They're advocating for things like abolishing prisons': DeSantis discusses why he banned African American Studies course
- Seattle medical examiner's office is running out of space for dead bodies amid fentanyl crisis
- 'Gay clubs' run in seminaries, says Pope Benedict in posthumous attack on Francis
- AOC heckled over Ukraine weapons
- Policies of evil: Stephanie Warriner was killed at hospital for not wearing a 'mask' properly and the judge rules in favor of the killers
- Evil Walks Among Us: Child trafficking has become big business in America
- Catherine Austin Fitts: I want to stop CBDCs - What can I do?
- COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping health workers from filling dire staff shortages
- Vatican investigating rumours of 'sex party' at Newcastle cathedral
- TikTok: A Chinese superweapon of mass distraction
- Power outage in Pakistan plunges 220 million people into darkness
- France protests: Photographer has testicle amputated after police club him during rally, 1 million people marched across country
- Hundreds of bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers being stored in refrigerated wagons in Transcarpathia, yards from Hungarian border
- Hungary military purge? 170 generals and officers 'relieved of their duties'
- Police say female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives
- Ukraine, the territory of madness
- 11,000-year-old human remains discovered in northern Britain
- 5000-year-old stoneware workshop found in Iran
- Archaeologists shed light on the lives of Stone Age hunter-gatherers in Britain
- Child buried with 142 dogs in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis
- World's oldest runestone found in Norway
- Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
- Most humans haven't evolved to cope with the cold, yet we dominate northern climates
- Fathers have been older than mothers for the past 250,000 years, study finds
- Viktor Medvedchuk: Total Western support for Zelensky tells us that the US and NATO don't want peace in Ukraine
- First cousin marriages frequent in Minoan Crete, ancient DNA analysis reveals
- 5,000 year-old mass grave of decapitated skeletons found in Slovakia
- Ceramic production came to Europe through Siberia, study of ancient pottery reveals
- Things we should understand: The aristocracy is eating the peasants
- Flashback: Confession of a CIA agent: They gave us millions to dismember Yugoslavia
- Flashback: British empire killed 165 million Indians in 40 years: How colonialism inspired fascism
- Lasers reveal massive, 650-square-mile Maya site hidden beneath Guatemalan rainforest
- Prehistoric population once lived in Siberia, but mysteriously vanished, genetic study finds
- Ancient Latin texts written on papyrus reveal new information about the Roman world
- 'Bog bodies' were part of a tradition that spanned a millennia, study reveals
- Ivan Timofeev: In 2022, the world as we knew it ended. Decades of conflict lie ahead
- Study finds sea spiders can regrow whole body parts, not just limbs
- Record-breaking detection of radio signal from atomic hydrogen in extremely distant galaxy
- A seismic climate connection?
- Monster meteorite found in Antarctica is among the largest in 100 years
- The Green Games: Hydrogen will not save us. Here's why.
- 'Anti-tail' appears on Comet E3 ZTF, becomes visible to unaided eye 1 week earlier than expected
- Light pollution worsening, new study reveals
- New brain research appears to support free will
- A 500-year-old 'paradox' by Leonardo da Vinci has finally been solved, study says
- 'Universal language network' identified in the brain
- Amateur astronomers find glowing gas arc near Andromeda
- Scientists steer lightning bolts with lasers for the first time
- Sweden opens first satellite launch port on EU mainland
- A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
- Evidence for magnetic reconnection between Ganymede and Jupiter revealed in new study
- COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy linked to increased risk of traffic accidents
- 850-year-old supernova left 'zombie star' behind
- AI writes articles for website for months and 'no one noticed'
- Is the end of science near?
- Antarctic icebergs recorded by 1700-era sailors are STILL there today
- Cyclone Cheneso hits Madagascar - 4 dead, 14 missing with over 15,000 affected - roads to capital destroyed
- Heavy snowfall continues, mercury drops below zero in many parts of Japan - 5 feet of snow dumped
- Indonesia - Sumatra Island floods leave 3 dead and 15,000 homes damaged
- Lowest temperature recorded in China's northernmost city
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Campo Gallo, Argentina - 2nd major quake in area in 4 days
- Temperatures in northern hemisphere due to fall over next 25 years, according to six top international scientists
- Best of the Web: Polar freeze in Spain brings temperatures of -15°C and snow in Ibiza
- Heavy snow causes disruption in Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Mallorca
- 7-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dogs in Fort Hall, Idaho
- More than 1,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Johor, Malaysia districts
- Two die, seven missing after flash flood hits holidaymakers on China's Yellow River
- Best of the Web: Earth's inner core seems to have stopped spinning, and may be in the process of changing direction, new study reveals
- Coldest December for 50 years in Iceland
- Heavy rainfall causes widespread floods across Europe
- At least 30 dead due to heavy rains, flooding in the Philippines (UPDATE)
- Heavy snowfall returns to Poland causing chaos on roads
- Heavy rains cause flooding on rivers in northern Hungary
- Tibet avalanche: Death toll hits 28 after drivers buried alive in deep snow
- Rare snowfall blankets the Taklimakan Desert in China
- Barrage of storms in 2022 leads to Europe smashing all-time hail records (set just a year prior in 2021)
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Meteor fireball over Spain and Morocco (Jan. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Washington state on January 17
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 17
- Meteor fireball over the Gulf of Cádiz, Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and Texas on January 11
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on January 9
- Meteor fireball over northern Italy on January 5
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Florida on December 27
- Meteor fireball over France and 5 adjacent countries on December 26
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and 2 other states on December 24
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on December 21
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Dazzling meteor fireball illuminates night sky and falls onto village in China
- Best of the Web: Meteoroid hit suspected after major leak reported on Soyuz space capsule
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Long-duration meteor fireball seen from all over northeastern US - December 2
- The link between the massive drop in birth rates and mRNA vaccines is undeniable
- Fauci knew boosters could cause immune tolerance; pushed for them anyway
- Unequivocal safety signals for heart, blood and reproduction found in yellow card vaccine data, says top scientist - "withdraw them immediately"
- Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64
- NHS Director confirms hospitals lied about cause of death to create illusion of COVID pandemic
- What your poop says about your health
- The FAA has very quietly tacitly admitted that the EKGs of pilots are no longer normal
- CDC and FDA investigating link between Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 shot and strokes
- Japan's experts baffled by high 'Covid' deaths from heart problems despite high vaccination rate
- FDA vaccine committee member calls for end to mass Covid vaccination
- Red Alert: Pharma plots to inject livestock with mRNA 'vaccines', likely to end up in food supply
- Senior Swedish doctors: Covid vaccines are "obviously dangerous" and should be halted immediately
- Excess deaths need proper investigation, not the BBC's guessing games
- COVID shots destroyed 25 years old health gains: Reduced life expectancy across the board
- Best of the Web: URGENT: 17 percent of teenagers had heart symptoms after their second Pfizer mRNA jab, a new peer-reviewed paper shows
- Why obesity is more dangerous for men
- Surgery and drugs recommended for obese children by American Academy of Pediatrics
- Excess mortality before and after vaccinating the elderly
- Dramatic figures link more Covid jabs with more illness
- How many lives did the Covid vaccines really save?
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
- Biden says he's unaware of any classified docs, or who he is, or why he's sitting in this oval-shaped office
- 'California is the state of freedom,' says man who locked everyone in their homes for 2 years
- Brigitte Macron backed an 'erect phallus with golden balls' as the new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, France's former culture minister claims
- Experts say they don't know what thing is causing suddenly collapse, but it's definitely not that one thing
- Biden declares the southern border as secure as America's elections
- Coal miner feels 'really sorry' for congressmen having to do all this hard work lately
- Nation in shock as politicians show up to work 4 days in a row
- Adam Kinzinger's mom lets him open one Jan 6th present in Jan 6th eve
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- FBI to host annual Jan 6 reunion
- Finally, a good law! Kyrgyzstan bans performers from lip-synching at state, public events
- Trump thanks Dems for releasing the best, most beautiful tax returns ever
- Santa's sleigh mistakenly shot down by Ukrainian missile
- Iowa sports reporter goes viral for hilarious on-air complaints about being forced to cover winter storm Elliott
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
Quote of the Day
The most effective means of preventing tyranny is to illuminate, as far as practicable, the minds of the people at large, and more especially to give them knowledge of those facts.
Recent Comments
Heating = heating & Hear = heat. Lots ofxtypos apologies to the grammar police.
Scaremongerers.... 4 People in a living room heats it up naturally. The idea is to ISOLATE individuals so they need to spend on hearing. A small...
Gee, I wonder if this could be connected to the open Southern border and giving business licenses to the Mexican drug cartels. Anyone who doesn't...
People haven't got the balls to even excercise a stoning. WEF will laugh and simply know how easy it will be to kill us all, they are preparing...
Gee, black people are corrupt too, just like Hilary or Schiff or McConnell. CRT has promoted "racism" more than any other ideology. The original...