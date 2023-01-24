© Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry



"The West knows perfectly well that the Ukrainian regime deliberately bombs cities and towns using Western-supplied weapons."

The current situation in Ukraine demonstrates thatRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, Lavrov also noted thatThe minister claimed thateven forbidding people from speaking their native language.Lavrov went on to point out that such practices have become commonplace throughout Ukraine and that the country's last two presidents,after gaining power, despite running their presidential campaigns on the promise of establishing peace.The minister also recalled that Ukraine has adopted laws that prohibit using the Russian language in education, media, and even in everyday life. "And this is all supported by the West," Lavrov said, adding that this support extends to neo-Nazi marches with swastikas and symbols of banned Nazi divisions being held across the country.He also accused the West ofLavrov reiterated Moscow's position thatDespite the spiraling tensions, Lavrov noted thatand warned that those who refuse talks should understand that the longer they are delayed, the harder it will be to find a solution.The minister also asked the Ukrainian government to explain, perhaps through a third party, how it sees the situation in the country playing out and the possibility of negotiations with Russia.