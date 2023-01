DIAMOND DUST SKI HALO

Something unusual is happening to the tail of Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3). It's being disconnected. The break is inset in this picture taken by Austrian astrophotographer Michael Jaeger on Jan. 17th:This is a disconnection event : A piece of Comet ZTF's tail has been pinched off andBlame space weather.. NASA's STEREO-A spacecraft watched this happen to Comet Encke in April 2007: movie Soon, we'll get a better look. Comet ZTF is approaching Earth for a close encounter (0.28 AU) on Feb. 1st. Between now and then, the comet's brightness . Stay tuned!A new animation shows the disconnected fragment in motion Observing Tips: from Sky & Telescope Ski resorts are great places to see sun halos--rings of light that surround the sun when ice crystals fill the air. Spaceweather.com reader Christian Schartner was skiing at Reiteralm ski resort in Austria yesterday morning when he witnessed this specimen:"Winter has finally returned to Austria," says Schartner. "Today, I skied at -10°C. Several nearby snow cannons created sparkling crystals, creating the perfect conditions for 'ski halos.'"Snow making machines create a spcial type of crystal called " diamond dust. " These man-made crystals tend to be more optically perfect than natural crystals in clouds, producing extra-bright, extra-sharp halos.A close look at Schartner's picture shows specks of light in the air . Those are the glittering crystals of diamond dust which make ski halos so beautiful.