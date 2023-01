© Mandel Ngan/AFP/ Getty Images



"The challenges posed by China and North Korea have grown, and the United States and its allies are vulnerable and underprepared for some plausible conflict scenarios."

"My timeframe would show a challenge for maintaining deterrence rising over time, between now and mid-century."

"The Chinese have a lot of force they can bring to bear. Not just aircraft and missiles, but they could literally invade these smaller islands."

The U.S. and its allies are laying the groundwork for a potential conflict in the Pacific, a shift characterized by moves to strengthen their militaries and deepen cooperation, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, explained to the DCNF:Russia's invasion of Ukraine served as a wake-up call for U.S. allies in the region, including Japan and Taiwan, and provided a model forLt. Gen. James Bierman, the Marine Corps' top commanding officer in Japan, recently told the Financial Times."We call that setting the theater. And we are setting the theater in Japan, in the Philippines, in other locations," he told the FT. visit of Japanese heads of defense and foreign affairs to Washington on Jan. 11 underscored a changing attitude in formerly pacifist Japan toward the growing threat North Korea and China pose to the region. Chinese ballistic missiles, fired as part of China's largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, splashed down in Japan's so-called exclusive economic zone in August.Secretary of State Lloyd Austin said heduring remarks with Japanese heads of defense and foreign affairs on Wednesday. However, that does not preclude an eventual invasion, and the possibility exists that China's bullying tactics could trigger an escalation,, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said at a panel Thursday.Charles Edel, CSIS Australia chair, said at the same event.China ramped up the deployment of attack vessels and aircraft in the Taiwan Strait in 2022, sending huge sorties around the self-governing island meant to intimidate and coerce.to "reunify" with Taiwan, while Chinese newspapers tout Beijing's military prowess and predict the People's Liberation Army will extract a high cost for any U.S. intervention in Taiwan, according to a translation.Meanwhile,although the test has not yet materialized. Multiple U.S. overtures to engage the isolated country in talks over its threatening nuclear program since the Biden administration took office have met with silence, according to Reuters.North Korea may be more likely to mount a deliberate attack against South Korea in the short term than China is to invade Taiwan, Poling said.Japan understands it is close to both North Korean and Chinese flashpoints and needs to step up its commitments to defense, Cronin told the DCNF.Tokyo unveiled a plan in December to give its military the largest boost since World War II as defense leaders fear a rising , militant China as Japan's most significant security threat Weeks later, theThe new strategy will replace some of the 18,000 Marines deployed to Okinawa with battalions focused on operating weapons that can reach the Chinese mainland and achieving heightened maneuverability if they are called upon to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.Over time, holding off an invasion will become increasingly difficult, experts said. Cronin told the DCNF:Lyle Goldstein, director of the Asia Engagement program at Defense Priorities, warned the DCNF:The U.S has built a web of relationships with countries in the region as the security situation grows increasingly tense.as the two countries seek to boost security cooperation, Bloomberg reported . Austin announced in December according to CNN.Taiwan itself has made changes to increase its ability to fend off a Chinese invasion, such as extending the length of mandatory military service in December. However, analysts worry the island's penchant for flashy, big-ticket defense items have created the wrong arsenal to match an invading force as U.S. arms transfers remain caught in a severe backlog.Goldstein said.The Department of Defense referred the DCNF to Austin's joint statement on Thursday.