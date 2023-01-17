© Reuters



Ukrainian forces in the Russian city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Kiev),, according to British newspaper The Times. Monday's claim comes as Kiev officials have been downplaying advances made by Russian troops last week.At the weekend, Moscow claimed it had fully seized the town of Soledar, located ten kilometers northeast of Artyomovsk. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar claimed on Sunday that fighting for the town was actually ongoing, and warned against publishing what she called "unsanctioned" information about the situation on the ground.The Times has ignored her order and included, the newspaper said.The Ukrainian military "has kept its crack units out of the defense of Bakhmut and Soledar," the newspaper reported, claiming that Moscow was interested in capturing them as "symbolic victories" rather than for military considerations.The Donbass province joined Russia in October after a referendum, which Kiev rejected as a "sham."The Times dismissed the controversial force as "murderers and robbers, gray from years in its grim jails."The characteristic is apparently based on claims that the unit recruited convicts, offering a pardon in exchange for risky military service.The Times claimed that the Wagner Group had suffered heavy losses in Soledar. Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the force, claimed that an estimated 500 Ukrainian troops were killed in the final stage of the fighting.