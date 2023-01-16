© Gints Ivuskans



Latvian authorities on Sunday urged residents of certain central areas to evacuate their homes in response to the worst flooding the Baltic state has seen in decades."It will be near impossible to get you out from among the ice cold sludge once it rushes into your homes," Raivis Ragainis, mayor of the city of Jekabpils, warned on local radio.Particularly exposed are Jekabpils and the town of Plavinas and surrounding areas, where the flow of the Daugava river has been blocked by pack ice that drifted in from Belarus.Several excavators were deployed to strengthen the dam with fresh piles of sandbags on Sunday."The dam has survived so far, as we are constantly strengthening it, but the situation remains tense," Ragainis, the mayor, said."There is no guarantee that it will withstand the extreme circumstances," he added.Rescuers had deployed floating tanks -- a kind of amphibious vehicle -- to evacuate residents, though the majority had so far chosen to stay put."Thank God nobody has drowned or been injured so far," army captain Aleksands Cviguns, head of the military rescue operation, told AFP."Today our floating tank visiting five remote farms, evacuating people and delivering food and supplies to those who are staying," he added.Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and President Egils Levits organised a crisis management meeting in the capital Riga.Source: AFP