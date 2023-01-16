© DAGRD – Medellín



Government officials in Medellín, capital of Antioquia Department in Colombia, report at least 2 people have died after stormy weather and flash floods struck the city on 14 January 2023.Streets of the city were flooded following a period of heavy rain. Strong winds of more than 100 km/h also caused damage. Emergency services received over 180 calls for assistance late on 14 January 2023. Around 25 people suffered injuries as a result of the severe weather.The worst of the flooding occurred in the Conquistadores neighbourhood where firefighters discovered a vehicle completely submerged in flood water with two people dead inside.Heavy rain has also affected other parts of Antioquia Department in recent days. Departmental disaster authorities reported the homes of around 25 people were damaged after floods in El Bagre following the sudden increase of the La Abundancia river. Crops in the area were also damaged. Flooding destroyed a bridge in Abriaquí and damaged homes in Jardín.On 12 January 2023, authorities reported a landslide in the municipality of Betulia which damaged homes and displaced 320 people from 80 families.