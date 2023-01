A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed.The portal has reportedly churned out andthen, reports Futurism reads a note on the website under the headline, date and author/editor credits.The publication mentioned on its website that it doesn't compromise on its journalistic integrity and that a team of editors is involved in the editorial process "from ideation to publication."Ironically, Jackson Ryan, a reporter for the tech and news site wrote an article on the website last month where he said that journalism jobs are safe from being pounced on by technology when talking about ChatGPT and artificial intelligence."It definitely can't do the job of a journalist," Ryan wrote of ChatGPT. "To say so diminishes the act of journalism itself." Social media users recently took to Twitter to discuss their shock at finding out about the AI writers.One person said: "I'll admit I was quite taken aback to see that CNET is now publishing entire articles generated by AI --The applications of artificial intelligence have taken the tech industry by storm but media outlets are exploiting it to the fullest.Associated Press was one of the pioneers of applying AI to its newsroom and boasts about leveraging the technology on its website "Today, we use machine learning along key points in our value chain, including gathering, producing, and distributing the news."