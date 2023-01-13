ARE GAS STOVES DANGEROUS?

The emissions have been linked to illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions. More than 12 percent of current childhood asthma cases are linked to gas stove use, according to peer-reviewed research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health last month.

Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.) and Representative Don Beyer (D., Va.) wrote a letter to the agency last month urging the commission to address the issue and calling the harmful emissions a "cumulative burden" on black, Latino and low-income households.

SO, WILL THEY BAN THEM?

OK, SO WHAT'S IT REALLY ABOUT?

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers argues that cooking produces harmful emissions regardless of the kind of stove used. "Ventilation is really where this discussion should be, rather than banning one particular type of technology," Jill Notini, a vice president at the association, told Bloomberg. "Banning one type of a cooking appliance is not going to address the concerns about overall indoor air quality. We may need some behavior change, we may need [people] to turn on their hoods when cooking."

The impact [of gas stove cooking] on children can be substantial because [...] indoor air is unregulated.

We Need a Revolution in Clean Indoor Air

WHERE DOES THIS LEAD?

indoor air pollutants can now be detected with more precise, efficient, and compact sensors thanks to advances in environmental sensing technology. As a result, intelligent home systems may soon use sensors like these to keep track of indoor air quality and notify the ventilation system before dangerous levels are reached.