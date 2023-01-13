© Omar Rogers



Two hikers from Santa Rosa captured on video a rare waterspout off the Sonoma Coast this week.Santa Rosa residents Annie Roche and Omar Rogers took the video Tuesday afternoon in the Ocean Cove area north of Jenner."To be honest I felt nothing but pure awe and amazement," wrote Rogers in an email about the sighting. "We just sat and wondered about the raw power and unimaginable force we were witnessing. Nature unfolding like this brings to mind thoughts of eternity."According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts like the one in the video are called tornadic waterspouts, and are essentially tornadoes that form over water during storms like the recent atmospheric rivers that pounded Northern California, though they are rare for the region.